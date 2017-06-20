The Jurors Who Acquitted O.J., Robert Durst, Michael Jackson and George Zimmerman Speak

The men and women of the juries in some of America’s highest-profile criminal trials are speaking out — explaining themselves, defending themselves — in Oxygen’s new true crime series.

Airing over four consecutive nights beginning next month, The Jury Speaks will spotlight four cases: the prosecutions of Robert Durst, Michael Jackson, O.J. Simpson and George Zimmerman. (A fifth episode, available on demand, will focus on Robert Blake.)

All were at the center of intense media coverage and high-profile accusations, including — in every case but Jackson’s — murder. And all were found not guilty.

In an exclusive clip from the episode that follows Simpson’s jury, two members reflect on their utter exhaustion by the trial’s end — and how quickly they came to an acquittal in reviewing the evidence once deliberations began.

“The fact that I might release a person that was guilty, it bothered me,” one juror says. “But the doubt was so plain, you couldn’t deny it. There was no other verdict that we could deliver.”

Related Video: The Jury Speaks Trailer

According to Oxygen, The Jury Speaks will include interviews with some of the jurors in each case, who then deliberate again and re-vote.

“The series will allow viewers to hear straight from the people whose decisions ignited controversy and sparked a heated debate at the water coolers and in homes across America,” network executive Rod Aissa said in a statement.

Or as one juror says in the series’ trailer, “You had to have been there and lived what we lived to understand.”

The Jury Speaks premieres Saturday, July 22 (9 p.m. ET), and airs daily for three days after at 9 p.m. on Oxygen.