Ron Goldman’s Family Feels ‘Frustration’ as O.J. Simpson Approaches Possible Prison Release

On the eve of a hearing Thursday that could release O.J. Simpson from a Nevada prison, the family of murder victim Ronald Goldman is expressing “frustration” at the possible outcome.

Goldman was killed — along with Simpson’s wife, Nicole Brown Simpson — in the high-profile 1994 double-slaying for which Simpson was acquitted a year later. The former football star subsequently was judged liable for the deaths in a civil case brought by the two victims’ families.

Then, in 2008, O.J. Simpson, now 69, was convicted for his role in the armed robbery and kidnapping of two sports-memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas, in a case where his sentence of 9-to-33 years in prison is now up for review by the Nevada prison parole board. He could be set free as early as October.

A statement obtained by PEOPLE from Goldman’s father and sister, Fred and Kim Goldman, says the two “anxiously await” the outcome of the hearing.

“While they respect the legal process, they are feeling both frustration and anticipation over how this will change their lives again should Simpson be released,” says the statement prepared by the family’s spokesmen.

“As with all victims and survivors, they will remain patient and optimistic that the system will do what is necessary to ensure the public’s safety remains a priority and that proper justice will be served.”

Earlier this year, Kim Goldman joined her father in an interview on Good Morning America, where she said of Simpson, “He did a horrible, heinous crime and I have no feeling [for him] except rot in hell.”

In the Las Vegas incident, Simpson maintained that he was only trying to retrieve keepsakes that had been stolen from him, and that he had no idea some of other other men involved were carrying weapons.

Last month, his sister, Shirley Baker, told Inside Edition that she was optimistic her brother would earn his release nearly 10 years after being found guilty of the armed robbery and kidnapping.

“There’s no reason why not,” she said.

“He’s there, he’s doing his time, he abided by the rules,” she said. “And I just hope and pray that they will give him parole.”