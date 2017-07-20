Could O.J. Simpson Walk Free? 5 Things to Know Ahead of His Parole Hearing Today

On Thursday, O.J. Simpson will appear remotely from prison to ask Nevada’s parole board for his freedom nearly nine years after being sentenced to prison in an armed robbery.

The notorious former football star, who was acquitted of the 1994 double-murder of his then-wife and her friend, was convicted in 2008 for his role in the robbery and kidnapping of two sports memorabilia dealers in Las Vegas a year earlier.

Simpson, now 70, was sentenced to nine to 33 years in prison. His parole hearing is set for 10 a.m. local time.

Here are five things to know about the hearing.

1. Former Prosecutor: Simpson Has Good Chance of Getting Parole

In an interview with the Associated Press, David Roger, the now-retired district attorney who successfully prosecuted Simpson for robbery said, “Assuming that he’s behaved himself in prison, I don’t think it will be out of line for him to get parole.”

The AP reports that there is not expected to be anyone at the hearing who will speak in opposition to Simpson’s release — including the living robbery victim or Roger, who won a conviction against Simpson in 2008.

During the Vegas robbery, Simpson was accompanied by five men, four of whom pleaded guilty and received probation in exchange for testifying against Simpson and his co-defendant, Clarence Stewart, at their trial.

Stewart was found guilty along with Simpson and served 27 months in prison. But he was granted a new trial in 2010 and was released after agreeing to a plea deal.

2. Simpson Could be Released by October

Simpson’s earliest eligibility for parole, if it is granted, is Oct. 1, according to the state.

According to the parole board’s website, a decision on Simpson’s fate is expected on Thursday after the hearing that morning:

“Over 800 release and violation hearings are held each month and the media interest in this one case is a disruption to our operation. A decision is being made at the time of the hearing so that the Board’s operation can return to normal as soon as possible after the hearing,” a board spokesperson stated in a Q and A with reporters posted on the site.

If Simpson is released, his earliest possible release date would be Oct. 1. If Simpson does not receive parole, his prison sentence is expected to end on Sept. 29, 2022, according to the parole board.

3. Friend: Simpson Leads Baptist Prayer Group, Coaches Sports Teams

According to to the AP, Simpson’s friend Tom Scotto, who said he visits Simpson in prison every few months, said Simpson has “really been a positive force in there. He’s done a lot of good for a lot of people”

Scotto said Simpson leads a Baptist prayer group, mentors inmates, coaches sports teams and serves as the commissioner in a prison yard softball league.

At the start of his sentence, Simpson pledged to officials he’d be “the best prisoner [they’d] ever have,” according to Sports Illustrated.

When he appeared before the parole board in 2013, Simpson said he mopped floors, disinfected prison gym equipment, umpired prison yard sports and mentored younger inmates.

He “kept a lot of trouble from happening,” he said.

4. Simpson is Expected to Speak at the Hearing



Simpson, his attorney and a Simpson family member are expected to speak at the hearing, Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast told ABC News.

The same parole board members who will hear Simpson’s appeal granted him parole in July 2013 on some of his convictions stemming from the Vegas altercation — though his remaining convictions have required him to remain in prison since.

In their 2013 decision, the board commissioners cited Simpson’s “positive institutional record” and the fact that he participated in programs addressing “behavior that led to incarceration,” the AP reports.

Simpson needs four votes from commissioners to get parole, and there will be four commissioners who initially vote after his hearing Thursday. If those four are not unanimous, two additional commissioners, who are on standby and will observe the hearing from Las Vegas, will be called, and four of six commissioners must vote in Simpson’s favor in order for him to be released.

If the board splits evenly, Simpson will be denied parole for six months and a subsequent hearing will be held in January 2018, per board policy, according to the parole board.

5. Ron Goldman’s Family Feels ‘Frustration’ at Possibility of Simpson’s Freedom

Simpson was acquitted of killing ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend Ron Goldman in a notorious 1994 double-slaying. But he was found civilly liable for their deaths in a subsequent lawsuit brought by the two victims’ families.

Goldman’s father, Fred Godlman, and sister, Kim Goldman, released a statement to PEOPLE ahead of the hearing through a family spokesperson:

“While they respect the legal process, they are feeling both frustration and anticipation over how this will change their lives again should Simpson be released.

“As with all victims and survivors, they will remain patient and optimistic that the system will do what is necessary to ensure the public’s safety remains a priority and that proper justice will be served.”

Earlier this year, Kim joined her father in an interview on Good Morning America where she said of Simpson, “He did a horrible, heinous crime and I have no feeling [for him] except rot in hell.”