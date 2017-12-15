'I Killed Your Dad': Mom Allegedly Confesses to Murder When Her Son Finds Dismembered Body

On Saturday afternoon, Howard Eubank Jr. called 911 after making a grisly discovery.

The Ohio man had been locked out of his home, so he climbed through his mother’s bedroom window. Inside, he allegedly found a crate swarming with maggots and texted a picture of the crate to his mom, Marcia Eubank, wondering what it was.

She allegedly texted back, “I killed your dad.”

In the 911 call obtained by PEOPLE, Howard told the dispatcher, “I just found out my mom killed my dad and I found the pieces of his body in the house.”

“I found the crate,” he said, sounding as though he was starting to breathe heavily, “and she says there’s other parts in the basement. I have the message she sent me.”

Marcia, 49, appeared in court on Wednesday afternoon for an arraignment where she pleaded not guilty in the murder of her 54-year-old husband, Howard Eubank Sr.

According to investigators, the man’s decomposing remains had been put in separate containers around their home in Coventry Township, Ohio.

Marcia remains behind bars at the county jail on her murder charge, authorities say. Her bond has been set at $1 million cash and a judge ordered her to undergo a mental evaluation.

The judge also said that he would appoint an lawyer for her, but court records do not currently list one.

Inspector Bill Holland, with Ohio’s Summit County Sheriff’s Office, told PEOPLE that they are looking into whether Marcia sent text messages impersonating her husband after his death, including one claiming he planned to move to Texas.

According to local TV station WEWS, Marcia allegedly told police her husband was killed in June.

Citing Summit Sheriff Steve Barry, local station WJW reported that Marcia allegedly admitted to shooting her husband twice.

She allegedly told police she dismembered her husband’s body using an electrical saw and other tools.

Holland alleged that she admitted she had been living with Howard Sr.’s remains inside their home “for months.”

Marcia’s stepson, Jonathon Eubank, has spoken out about the slaying, telling one local media outlet that their family was deceived into thinking Howard Sr., his father, was still alive.

Jonathon said he believes Marcia posted as her husband on Facebook earlier this year to say he was going on a “soul-searching mission” in Texas.

He said he visited Marcia and Howard Sr.’s home in October to see his younger brother.

“I seen his mom, Marcia, I even gave her a hug, my wife gave her a hug. It’s the first time she ever met her,” he said. “Little did we know, my dad was 20, 30 feet away from us in containers.”