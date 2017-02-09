Ohio Woman Allegedly Raped 4-Year-Old Boy and Posted Footage Online

A 20-year-old Ohio woman allegedly videotaped herself performing a sex act on a 4-year-old boy and later posted the footage online, PEOPLE confirms.

According to court records, India Kirksey has been charged with felony rape. Jail records indicate she is being held on $350,000 bond.

Kirksey has yet to enter a plea and it was unclear Thursday if she had retained legal counsel.

The case files have been temporarily sealed given the sensitive nature of the allegations and the age of the victim.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

According to police in Ohio’s Hamilton County, detectives began investigating Kirksey soon after receiving a tip from someone in Texas who claimed to have seen the alleged video.

WCPO reports that the footage was posted to Periscope, a live streaming app, earlier this year.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Cincinatti.com reports that Kirksey allegedly confessed to performing oral sex on the child under questioning.

PEOPLE could not reach Kirksey’s family for comment, but WCPO reports that a relative is asking the public to reserve judgement, claiming Kirksey has special needs.