Ohio Woman Allegedly Dismembered Husband and Lived with His Remains for Months

An Ohio woman is accused of murdering her husband and living with his dismembered remains in their home for months, investigators confirm to PEOPLE.

On Saturday, authorities discovered the suspected remains of 54-year-old Howard Eubank after his adult son notified police, Inspector Bill Holland of the Summit County Sheriff’s Office in Ohio tells PEOPLE.

Eubank’s decomposing remains has been put in separate containers around the Coventry Township, Ohio, home he shared with wife Marcia Eubank, 49.

Marcia was arrested on one count of murder and is currently being held in the Summit County Jail, authorities say. Her bond has been set at $1 million cash and she has been ordered by a judge to undergo a mental evaluation, according to Barberton city law director Lisa Miller.

Local TV station WJW, citing Summit County Sheriff Steve Barry, reports that Marcia allegedly admitted to shooting her husband twice. Holland alleged that she admitted she had been living with Eubank’s remains inside their home “for months.”

According to local station WEWS, Marcia allegedly told police the killing occurred in June and that the couple’s son became suspicious when he entered his parents’ home and smelled an odor and saw maggots.

Holland tells PEOPLE that police are investigating whether Marcia sent text messages impersonating her husband after his death, including one claiming he planned to move to Texas.

According to WEWS, Marcia allegedly told police she dismembered her husband’s body using an electrical saw and other tools.

In a video appearance before a judge on Monday, Marcia entered a not-guilty plea, Miller says.

At the time of her plea, the judge said he would appoint an attorney for her but it was not immediately clear if she had been appointed one as of Monday afternoon.

While investigators believe the remains to belong to Howard Eubank, the autopsy is not yet complete, Holland tells PEOPLE.