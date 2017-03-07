Ohio Toddler Was Shot Accidentally by 3-Year-Old Sibling — After Cops Initially Suspected Dad

A Cincinnati father initially believed to have accidentally shot his 17-month-old daughter has been arrested — but authorities now allege his three-year-old son actually fired the shot with the man’s gun, PEOPLE confirms.

The child’s mother told authorities that her three-year-old son accidentally shot the younger child Monday morning, a spokeswoman for the Hamilton County Prosecutor’s Office tells PEOPLE.

Following an intense manhunt, Cortez Reed, 27, was arrested Monday evening, Cincinnati Police Department Spokesman Lt. Steve Saunders tells PEOPLE.

Reed allegedly kept two guns in a shoe box in the living room, say police.

Reed is charged with endangering the welfare of children, obstruction of justice, tampering with evidence and receiving stolen property, according to court records.

He appeared in court Tuesday, where his bond was set at $145,000.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

He has not yet entered a plea. It is unclear whether he has retained an attorney.

Tonya Roberts, 27, was also arrested and charged with allegedly helping Reed flee the scene by picking him up and driving him around the city after the shooting, according to Fox 19. It is unclear how Roberts and Reed know each other, say authorities, adding that Roberts is not the mother of the children.

Police said Roberts allegedly helped conceal the firearm used in the shooting, according to Fox 19.

The ordeal began on Monday at 10:18 a.m., when a woman called 911 to report that her 17-month-old daughter had been shot inside their home in the West Price Hill section of Cincinnati, Saunders told PEOPLE.

After his arrest, Reed allegedly told police he was in the bathroom Monday morning when he heard the gunshot, according to police.

Reed allegedly fled the home with two firearms, say police. He allegedly hid a .38 caliber handgun in a box in the woods near his home and took a 9mm handgun with him, say police.

Reed allegedly bought one of the guns, which was stolen, ‘on the street,’ said police, according to WLTW 5.

His daughter, who was shot in the upper torso, was rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where she underwent surgery at 11 a.m., says Saunders.

The toddler is listed in critical but stable condition, he says.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Six children live in the home, five of whom are Reed’s, according to WLTW5. After the shooting, Hamilton County Job and Family Services was granted interim custody of the children, according to Fox 19.