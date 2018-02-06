'My Sweet Little Girl': Ohio Toddler Dies After Wandering Outside in Freezing Weather

A 2-year-old Ohio girl was found unresponsive on her front porch Friday after she wandered outside in freezing temperatures while her father slept, an Akron police spokesman tells PEOPLE.

The mother of Wynter Parker, 2, expressed her grief on a GoFundMe page. Dashanda Parker wrote that losing her child is “like losing your breath and never catching it again. Today, I’m filled with deep sorrow, grief, complete emptiness and pure agony.”

“While Wynter and her dad slept peacefully, Wynter being the growing, curious, ambitious toddler that she is awoke from her nap without disturbing Dad and left our home. No one was aware that she was outside in the snowfall, in freezing temperatures with life slipping away from her, dying,” Parker wrote.

The spokesman confirms police are investigating the child’s death to see if anyone bears responsibility.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

In a 911 call to police, Parker told operators that she had no idea how long Wynter had been outside, according to the Washington Post.

“My daughter, she was outside! My daughter, she’s not breathing!” Parker told the operator. “She is ice cold! She’s not responding to me!”

During the call, Parker tried to resuscitate her daughter with instructions given to her by the operator, giving her chest compressions while she waits for paramedics, according to the Post. “I’m pumping! I’m pumping. Where are they? Oh my God, she’s not responding!”

Authorities responded to the family’s home around 3:30 p.m. and Wynter was taken to a local children’s hospital, where she received treatment but was later pronounced dead, the police spokesman says.

An autopsy report was conducted Monday, but officials are not releasing her cause of death, according to the spokesman.

• For more compelling True Crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard

Parker left her daughter in her father’s care while she ran errands with her 4-year-old son Friday afternoon, according to Cleveland19. Wynter’s father works nights, the outlet reports. Parker was gone for two hours and called 911 as soon as she discovered her daughter outside.

“When I found her she was alone and unresponsive. My sweet little girl who was always so warm and full of life was now cold and lifeless,” Parker wrote on the GoFundMe page.

The GoFundMe page, which was created to help raise funds for Wynter’s funeral, has so far raised more than $800 out of the $3,500 goal.

“There’s no amount of money that could ease the pain of losing Wynter but hopelessly, I ask for the help of burying my baby Wynter,” Parker writes. “Anything will help.”