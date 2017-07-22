18-Year-Old Cheer Camp Volunteer Charged with Allegedly Killing Newborn and Burying It Near Her Family Home

A young mother has been charged with reckless homicide in the death of her infant whose remains were found in the backyard of her family home, multiple sources report.

Brooke Richardson, 18, was charged on Friday for reckless homicide in the death of her infant, Dayton Daily News reports.

Investigators say they believe that her infant died more than two months ago, and was alive at birth. Warren County Prosecutor David Fornshell said the charge “is based upon evidence that the infant whose remains were discovered at the defendant’s residence in Carlisle one week ago today was born alive and was not a stillborn baby,” according to Dayton Daily News.

On July 14, Warren County deputies and the Warren County coroner found skeletal remains that they believe belong to a newborn, WKRC Cincinnati reports. Deputies initially believed that the remains belonged to a stillborn baby.

Authorities say they acted on a tip from a doctor’s office, Dayton Daily News reports.

On Friday during her arraignment, Richardson entered a not guilty plea and was released on $15,000 bail and a preliminary hearing was set for Aug. 1, Dayton Daily News reports.

After the arraignment, Richardson’s attorney Charlie Rittgers told reporters that she was a “very good girl” who had volunteered at a cheer camp in the past.

“I can tell you that Skylar was a very good student,” Rittgers told reporters, referring to Richardson by her middle name, according to Fox19. “She just graduated from high school a few months ago, she has plans to start college very soon. She didn’t drink, wasn’t a partier or smoker; by all measures, a very good girl.

“She helped young children also with disabilities and a pee wee cheer camp,” Rittgers continued. “She’s by all means a very good person.”

The Warren County Sheriff’s Department and the Warren County District Attorney did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Richardson’s attorney also did not respond to a request for comment.