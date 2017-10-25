Husband Finds Ohio Teacher Stabbed to Death, Calls 911: ‘There’s a Pool of Blood’

Authorities are investigating the killing of an Ohio sixth grade teacher who was found lying on the kitchen floor in a pool of her blood Monday evening, PEOPLE confirms.

Melinda Pleskovic was found by her family suffering from multiple stab wounds in their Strongsville, Ohio, home Monday night, according to a police news release obtained by PEOPLE. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead.

Pleskovic’s husband, Bruce Pleskovic, called 911, saying, “I think someone killed my wife, yeah, it looks like she has stab wounds on her back,” he said, according to a recording of the call obtained by PEOPLE. “I don’t think she’s breathing, her face hit the ground and there’s a pool of blood.”

Bruce Pleskovic and the couple’s son-in-law both called 911 after returning home together and seeing her body, both of them told 911 dispatchers. Her teenage son, Kyle, who has down syndrome, was home with her at the time, Bruce Pleskovic told the dispatcher.

According to his phone call, Bruce Pleskovic said his home has been having problems with attempted break-ins.

“We’ve had people try and break into our house a lot,” Bruce Pleskovic told the dispatcher while waiting for paramedics. “We’re getting targeted and I don’t know by who … I’m getting pissed. I can’t believe this.”

A police spokesman tells PEOPLE there has been one call to service to the family’s address in the past year.

Bruce Pleskovic told the 911 dispatcher that he and his wife had made plans earlier that afternoon to get dinner, but that he didn’t hear from her again.

Pleskovic was a sixth grade teacher at Strongsville Middle School and had been with the district for 27 years, according to a school district statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“It goes without saying that we, the Strongsville School community, are devastated regarding the news of Mrs. Pleskovic’s death. We will all need to keep those affected in our thoughts as we move forward,” Superintendent Cameron Ryba said in the statement.

The Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigation is assisting with the investigation, a spokesperson tells PEOPLE. No arrests have been made in this case. Anyone with information is urged to call Sgt. Detective Greg Cravatas 440-580-3246 or Det. Ron Stolz at 440-580-3235.