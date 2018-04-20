Substitute Teacher, 24, in Tears as She Apologizes for Having Sex With Students in Parking Lots

A 24-year-old former substitute teacher in Ohio wept in court on Thursday as she apologized for having sex with two 11th-grade students in parking lots last year, PEOPLE confirms.

Madeline Marx, of Brookville, pleaded guilty in March to two counts of sexual battery for having inappropriate sexual relationships with the students while she was working at Kettering Fairmont High School.

Police pulled her from her classroom and arrested her in November.

“I cannot express how sorry I am,” she tearfully said in court, during her sentencing hearing, as she apologized to her victims and their families. “I just can’t express the remorse that I have.”

PEOPLE confirms that Marx will be on probation for five years. She will be labeled a Tier III sex offender and, under Ohio law, she will be required to register her address every three months for the rest of her life.

Marx will also undergo sex offender counseling. She will lose her teaching license and is banned from entering school property.

While she faced up to six years of incarceration, she will not serve any jail time.

According to an arrest warrant obtained by PEOPLE in November, one 11th-grade boy, 16 at the time of the assault, said he had a sexual encounter with Marx in the parking lot of a Big Lots store on or about July 19.

A second 11th-grade boy, also 16 at the time, told police he had sex on or about Sept. 21 with Marx in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Marx was also interviewed by police after the assaults were reported on Nov. 8. The arrest warrant stated that she confessed to sexual contact with the first student and sending him nude images and having intercourse with the second student.

School officials have said they “immediately” investigated and called police after being alerted on Nov. 8. Marx was arrested later that day.

An attorney for Marx did not immediately return PEOPLE’s call for comment on Friday.