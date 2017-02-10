Ohio State Student Who Vanished After Work Found Fatally Shot Near Park

An Ohio State University senior who vanished after work Wednesday night was found fatally shot the next day near the entrance of a park outside of Columbus, PEOPLE confirms.

The Franklin County Coroner’s office identified the body found just outside of Scioto Grove Metro Park in Grove City, Ohio, as Reagan Tokes, 21, Grove City police confirm in a statement.

Tokes suffered a fatal gunshot wound, according to police. It is unclear whether she was shot at the park or if her body was dumped there. Her death is being investigated as a homicide.

No shell casings were found at the scene during an initial search, The Columbus Dispatch reports.

According to police, Tokes, a psychology major, was last seen leaving her job at Bodega, a cafe, restaurant and bar in the trendy Short North area of Columbus at about 9:45 p.m. Wednesday night.

Her roommates and co-workers reported her missing when she failed to return home, the Dispatch reports.

Reagan’s co-workers told Columbus police that a bartender usually walks her to her car after her shift, but that she left alone on Wednesday night, the paper reports.

The Dispatch reports that co-workers told police on Thursday that Tokes stayed at the restaurant to have dinner. One co-worker said Tokes — who was wearing a loose-fitting black long sleeve shirt and black pants — considered going to a bar with him, but instead decided to go home, according to the paper.

Tokes’ two roommates told police that they didn’t believe that she came home on Wednesday night or Thursday morning, the Dispatch reports.

They said they didn’t think she slept in her bed and added that her laptop, which she always took to class, was still in her bedroom, according to the paper.

On Thursday afternoon, her sister, Makenzie appealed for help in finding her sister on Twitter, writing: “EVERYONE please help my sister Reagan Tokes is missing from OSU. PLEASE CONTACT ME IF YOU KNOW ANYTHING@reagantokes PLEASE PRAY

EVERYONE please help my sister Reagan Tokes is missing from OSU. PLEASE CONTACT ME IF YOU KNOW ANYTHING @reagantokes PLEASE PRAY pic.twitter.com/txstbnFy0D — Makenzie Tokes (@makenzietokes) February 9, 2017

Columbus police located Tokes’ car, which had been missing or stolen, according to Grove City police. Police did not specify where the car was found.

Tokes graduated from Anthony Wayne High School in Whitehouse, near Toledo, according to The Toledo Blade. She was a four-year varsity tennis player at the high school, where she also played on the varsity lacrosse team, her father told the paper.

In a message on Facebook, her uncle, Jamie Tokes, expressed gratitude to everyone who has reached out to him and his family.

“Thank you all for your prayers and support for my beautiful niece/god daughter Reagan Tokes that went missing at OSU last night. This afternoon, her body was found. Words can’t express the pain we are feeling as a family,” he wrote.

The University has extended its counseling service to its students tonight from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. in the Ohio Union’s Alonso Family Room located in the Student Life Multicultural Center.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ohio Bureau of Investigations 24-hour tip line at 1-855-BCI-OHIO (1-855-224-6446) or the Grove City Division of Police at 614-277-1710.