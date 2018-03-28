Ohio High School Teacher, 23, Accused of Sexual Battery in Her First Year on the Job

A 23-year-old high school social studies teacher in Ohio — in her first year on the job — has been arrested and charged with sexual battery after allegations of improper conduct with a student, PEOPLE confirms.

Authorities arrested Madalyn S. Arnett, an instructor at Franklin High School in Franklin, on Tuesday, the same day they searched her home in nearby West Carrollton, according to a news release from the Warren County Sheriff’s Office.

Arnett is charged with sexual battery — a third-degree felony, according to online records from the Warren County Jail.

Some key details of the investigation remain unclear, including the nature of the suspected sexual assault and when and where it allegedly occurred.

In a statement, Franklin City Schools Superintendent Michael Sander referred to Arnett’s alleged behavior as “potentially inappropriate electronic communications” with a student. He did not elaborate.

According to Sander, school officials became aware of the possibly illicit relationship after school on Monday. They contacted police, launched an investigation on Tuesday morning and placed Arnett on administrative leave. The district’s investigation continues.

According to state records, Arnett was in her first full-time teaching job. She had been hired on Aug. 14, and her personal file contains no reviews or disciplinary reports.

Arnett is scheduled to be arraigned at noon on Friday. She has not yet entered a plea, and court records do not reflect whether she has retained an attorney who could comment on her behalf.

She is being held in lieu of $25,000 bond.