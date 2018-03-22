A former superintendent has resigned from an Ohio school board after being accused of having a sexual relationship with an underage female student almost 30 years ago, when he was a teacher at her Michigan high school — allegations he vehemently denies.

On Monday, after a “lengthy investigation” by police, the Lenawee County Prosecutor’s Office in Michigan charged Patrick Hickey with three felony counts of third-degree criminal sexual conduct, according to a statement released by Michigan State Police and obtained by PEOPLE.

Hickey is suspected of having a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old female student while working as an English teacher and girl’s basketball coach at Addison Community Schools in Addison, Michigan, from 1986 to 1990, authorities said.

After turning himself in on Wednesday, Hickey, 54, of Toledo, Ohio, was arraigned in Lenawee County District Court.

Judge Laura Schaedler entered a not guilty plea on his as Hickey stood quietly before her with his attorney at his side, according to an online video of the arraignment.

He was released on a $25,000 cash or surety bond.

The judge ordered Hickey to avoid contact with anyone under the age of 16 or with the former student, her family or her associates in this case, police said in the statement.

Hickey, who on Tuesday resigned from his seat on the Washington Local Schools Board, is allowed to have contact with his own 16-year-old daughter but none of her friends, the judge said.

Hickey adamantly denies the charges.

“He has taken a polygraph and passed it,” his lawyer, Lorin Zaner, claims.

“His position is that it never happened,” Zaner said of Hickey. “He never molested any kids and I’m ready to defend him.”

Michigan State Police first began investigating the case in 2016 when contacted by a private investigator, according to their statement.

Police said in January their case had been reopened, the Toledo Blade reports.

At a news conference on Tuesday, Hickey’s lawyer said he was concerned about much time has passed since the incident allegedly took place, suggesting it may be difficult for people to recall details accurately, according to local TV station WTOL.

“It’s our plan to likely take this to trial and fight this all the way through but you never know what happens in a case when you investigate it and look into it and talk to witnesses,” Zaner said, according to the outlet.

Hickey resigned from Addison High School in 1990 but went on to teach at several schools in Ohio, police said. He eventually became superintendent of the Washington Local School District.

He resigned from that position in 2015, according to the Associated Press. In November, he was elected to the Washington Local Schools.

Hickey is scheduled to return to court on March 28.

Calls to the prosecutor for comment were not returned on Wednesday. Neither the Addison nor Washington school districts could immediately be reached.

Michigan State police detectives are investigating at least one other accusation of sexual misconduct involving Hickey while he was employed at Addison High School.