Suspect Arrested in Ohio Quadruple Homicide that Killed 8-Year-Old Boy, 3 Others

An Ohio man accused of fatally shooting four people including an 8-year-old boy on Wednesday before fleeing was arrested on Friday, PEOPLE confirms.

Aaron Lawson, 23, was arrested after Lawrence County authorities received a tip from a citizen who spotted him walking down a local street, according to a news release from the Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. On Thursday, police confirmed that four people were found fatally shot inside a trailer home, with the boy’s body “hidden” inside.

Lawson was charged in the death of the four victims, the release states, though the charges are not specified. A fifth living victim who was stabbed in the neck and head was able to escape the scene and is currently hospitalized, the release states.

On Wednesday night, authorities responded to a residence and discovered three adults fatally shot in a trailer. On Friday, authorities confirmed the names of the victims as Donald McGuire, 50, Tammie L. McGuire, 43, Staci M. Jackson, 28, and 8-year-old Devin.

Authorities initially believed 8-year-old Devin Holston was missing after the three adults were found dead, but upon further inspection of the residence the following day, Devin’s body was discovered “hidden” in the home.

Additional charges may be brought against as the investigation continues, the release states.

According to Devin’s neighbor, Kyle Evans, Lawson would occasionally babysit Devin and his brother, WSAZ reports.

Devin, a second-grader at Rock Creek Elementary, was remembered as having a “bubbly personality and enthusiasm for school,” according to his teachers who spoke to The Record-Courier.

“Devin was widely liked by all the staff and students,” said Wes Hairston, superintendent of Rock Creek Local Schools. “It’s a tragedy that someone this young would perish by someone in a senseless act of hate or violence.”

It is unclear at this time whether Lawson has entered a plea or attained an attorney. He is currently behind bars at Lawrence County Jail.