Ohio Police Made Multiple Visits for Alleged Domestic Abuse at Home Where 2 Officers Were Shot

Westerville Police officers made multiple visits since September to the home where two officers were fatally shot on Saturday, according to officials.

Officers Anthony Morelli, 54, and Eric Joering, 39, responded to a 911 hang-up call Saturday morning for a potential domestic situation, according to a press conference held by Westerville Police Department Chief Joe Morbitzer.

Both officers were shot, Morbitzer said, with Joering dying on the scene while Morelli was taken to a local hospital, where he later died during surgery.

Quentin Smith, 30, was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated murder. Smith, who was also shot during the incident, remains in stable condition at the hospital, officials said.

This was not the first time law enforcement had been called to the Smiths’ town home, which he shared with his wife Candace, 33, and their 1-year-old daughter.

On Sept. 14, Candace called police and alleged her husband was drunk in their garage, but officials noted there was “no dispute or argument.”

“They are separating,” according to the police report obtained by PEOPLE. “He left and came back and she told him to leave and that she was calling the police and he left without incident.”

More than a month later, on Nov. 29, law enforcement was contacted again for a domestic violence incident, according to another police report.

“Candace and Quentin became involved in an argument after Candace accused Quentin of cheating on her,” the report states. “Quentin called the police after Candace locked him out of the house.”

Police explained to Candace that they couldn’t make Quentin leave, but they should stay in separate areas of the home, according to the report. Prior to the incident, Candace reportedly went to the police department and asked about protection orders, which were never filed.

Last month, on Jan. 20, police appeared at the couple’s home after Smith’s mother allegedly contacted police because her son and his wife were fighting, according to a report. When police arrived, no one answered the door at first.

“They initially refused to come to the door and would only speak to me from the upstairs bedroom window,” according to the report. “Candace finally opened the door and Quentin finally came down.” No charges were filed.

In one of several 911 calls made Saturday, Candace tells a dispatcher that she is hiding in the bushes in front of her home and begs police to locate her daughter who is inside the home with her husband.

“I can’t breathe until I get my daughter,” she pleads with the dispatcher. “I don’t hear my daughter crying anymore.”

Police officials have revealed few details about what happened inside the home. Police chief Morbitzer said the pair were shot immediately upon entering the home.

“The officers gave their lives in defense of others,” Morbitzer said during a press conference Saturday. He called the officers “true American heroes.” Officer Morelli was a 29-year veteran of the Westerville Police Department; Officer Joering had been with the department for 16 years.

Monday morning, the officers’ bodies were released from the Franklin County Coroner’s office and taken to a local funeral home.

Ohio Gov. John Kasich issued a proclamation that U.S. and state flags would be flown at half-staff at all public buildings and grounds across the state.