'She's Frozen': Ohio Parents Accused of Endangerment After Toddler Wanders Outside and Dies

PEOPLE learns the parents of Wynter Parker, a 2-year-old girl who died on her front porch in Akron, Ohio, last month after wandering outside in freezing weather as her father slept, have been charged with neglect in the child’s death.

Online court records confirm that felony counts were filed Tuesday against Tierra Williams, 22, and 24-year-old Dariaun Parker. The accusations come almost seven weeks after Wynter’s death.

Her parents each face a single charge of child endangering. They are scheduled for arraignment on Friday, when they will be asked to enter pleas.

PEOPLE could not determine if either had retained legal counsel who could comment on their behalf.

Investigators allege Wynter found her way outside after Parker, who works nights, dozed off inside. According to police, Williams was not home at the time but returned to find the toddler on the porch, unresponsive. Temperature had reportedly been between 12 and 19 degrees.

Soon after Wynter died, a a GoFundMe campaign was launched to raise money for her funeral. Wynter’s cause of death has not been released.

A relative wrote that losing her was “like losing your breath and never catching it again. Today, I’m filled with deep sorrow, grief, complete emptiness and pure agony.”

“While Wynter and her dad slept peacefully, Wynter being the growing, curious, ambitious toddler that she is awoke from her nap without disturbing Dad and left our home,” the relative wrote on the GoFundMe. “No one was aware that she was outside in the snowfall, in freezing temperatures with life slipping away from her, dying.”

After she discovered Wynter, Williams reportedly called 911 and told dispatchers her child was not breathing.

“She’s frozen!” Williams said, according to audio of the call obtained by The Washington Post. A dispatcher instructed her on how to perform CPR on Wynter.

“I’m pumping! I’m pumping!” Williams said.

“Where are they?” she asked of paramedics. “Oh my God, she’s not responding!”