Ohio Parents Charged After Unresponsive Son, 8, Allegedly Found with Heroin in System

An Ohio mother and father have been charged with child endangerment after authorities allege their unresponsive 8-year-old son was found in January with heroin in his system.

The boy survived the incident at the family’s home in the Cleveland suburb of Berea, Ohio, and is now living with his grandparents, reports WKYC.

Parents Charles Dowdy and Danielle Simko, both 31, are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday after a grand jury indicted them on charges of child endangerment and drug possession.

Their attorneys — Timothy J. Riley, who is representing Dowdy, and Gary Seewald, who is representing Simko — did not immediately return PEOPLE’s calls for comment. The pair was being held in the Cuyahoga County Jail on $150,000 bond each. It was not immediately clear if they have entered pleas.

According to a police report obtained by PEOPLE, Dowdy called police on Jan. 11 after he noticed his son’s “lips were turning blue” while he was in bed with Simko.

The 911 call, received about 10:30 that night, was in reference to a young male “who was not breathing,” according to the report.

Responding officer Kevin Burke said he found the boy on the living room floor where Dowdy was performing chest compressions, the report states. The officer took over and was able to locate a pulse on the boy, and he was taken to Southwest General Hospital.

“Dowdy stated that it is possible that approximately five minutes passed from the time he checked on the (child) until he noticed the discoloration in his lips,” according to the report.

Staff members at the hospital later found a baggie of heroin and prescription pills that had been tucked into the boy’s sock, according to Cleveland.com, citing records. A urine test at the hospital allegedly revealed the presence of heroin in the boy’s system, according to WKYC.

Police found drugs and syringes in the home, according to their report.

During questioning, Dowdy admitted that he had used drugs inside the home earlier that day, according to Cleveland.com.

It is unclear how the drug allegedly entered the boy’s system.