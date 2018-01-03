'I Just Killed Her and She Died': Ohio Mother's Chilling Confession to 5-Year-Old Daughter's Murder

An Ohio woman recently convicted of murdering her 5-year-old daughter can be seen in chilling, newly-released video, confessing to the cold-blooded killing of the little girl she beat to death.

FOX 8 in Cleveland has obtained footage from the videotaped confession of Ming Ming Chen, the 30-year-old woman who was recently sentenced to 22 years in prison for the slaying of Ashley Zhao.

Court records accessed by PEOPLE confirms Ashley’s body was found last January, hidden in a restaurant in Jackson Township, Ohio, owned by Chen and her husband, Liang Zhao.

In the video from FOX 8, Chen showed no emotion as investigators worked to determine what happened to her young daughter, who had only been reported missing the day before the interrogation.

Initially, Chen told police she had no idea how her daughter died. But she was pushed by detectives for more.

After denying any involvement in Ashley’s death, Chen copped to the Jan. 9, 2017, killing, telling detectives she beat her daughter to death in a fit of rage.

“What happened? How did she die?” the detective asked.

“I just killed her and then she died,” Chen answered.

Chen told police she used her hands to beat the girl inside the kitchen of their North Canton, Ohio, eatery.

In the tape, she claimed she told her husband she murdered the child, and charged him with getting rid of her remains.

Ming Ming Chen Michael Balash/The Canton Repository via AP

“I told my husband to take care of it,” Chen said to the detective.

When asked why she beat Ashley, Chen told investigators she snapped under the pressures of work, combined with her daughter’s increasing disobedience.

“I need to take care of everything from the restaurant,” Chen said. “I only have two hands. I’m not four hands girl, I’m two hands. I don’t want to do that to Ashley, but you can’t control yourself sometimes.”

Chen pled guilty to several charges, including involuntary manslaughter and child endangering, court records confirm.

She initially pled not guilty by reason of insanity to murder, tampering with evidence, obstructing justice, gross abuse of a corpse and endangering children.

Upon completing her prison sentence, Chen will be deported back to China.

In September, Zhao pleaded guilty to gross abuse of a corpse, obstructing justice, tampering with evidence and two counts of endangering children. He has been sentenced to 12 years in prison.