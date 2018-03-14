'You Killed My ... Daughter!': Dad Confronts 4-Year-Old's Accused Murderers — Mom and Her Boyfriend

An Ohio mother and her boyfriend have been accused of abusing her 4-year-old daughter to the point that she died, PEOPLE confirms.

Sierra Day, 23, and Deonte Lewis, 26, are charged with the aggravated murder of Aniya Day-Garrett, Euclid Law Director Kelley Sweeney tells PEOPLE.

Aniya suffered a fatal stroke on Sunday while under the care of physicians at Euclid Hospital. Her death has been deemed a homicide by medical examiners.

Day and Lewis, who are being held on $1 million bond each, appeared in court on Tuesday but did not enter pleas.

FOX 8 covered Tuesday’s proceedings in Euclid Municipal Court, and captured Aniya’s grieving father, Mickhal Garrett, who cried out in anger as the suspects were led away in handcuffs.

“You killed my … daughter!,” Garrett screamed out. “You hurt my baby!”

On Sunday morning, authorities were summoned to an apartment complex in Euclid, and found Aniya unresponsive, according to the charging documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Day and Lewis were detained Monday but charges were not filed until Tuesday.

The charging documents allege police observed a laceration above the child’s left eye, which was swollen shut.

There was also a bruise next to Aniya’s right eye, and burns were detected around her right ankle, the charging documents allege.

The child’s arms were described as “very thin” and “you could see” each one of her ribs, the charging documents allege.

PEOPLE was unable to reach Mickhal Garrett for comment, but he told FOX 8 he was fighting for legal custody of his daughter at the time of her death because he suspected she was being abused.

“I did everything in my power to let them know you know that I was a stand-up dad and that my daughter was being harmed and abused at home and this was an emergency,” Garrett told the station, noting he also submitted a petition for emergency custody shortly before his daughter’s death.

A GoFundMe account has been established to help cover Aniya’s funeral expenses.