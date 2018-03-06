An Ohio woman whose unattended 8-year-old son allegedly shot her 4-year-old daughter multiple times while she was at work is accused of returning to work after the non-fatal shooting and again leaving the children unattended.

Alyssa Edwards, 27, was taken into custody after the Saturday shooting and charged with two counts of child endangerment, PEOPLE confirms. According to an arrest report, the family kept a rifle in a safe along with other firearms — but the boy allegedly knew how to unlock it. Authorities allege that the boy loaded the rifle and repeatedly shot his sister. He then allegedly called his mother.

According to prosecutors, Edwards left work to check on the girl’s injuries after receiving her son’s call. She dressed her daughter’s wounds and also cleaned a bloody bedcover. Then, they say, she returned to work and left the children alone again.

Edwards allegedly took the girl to the hospital later, after one of the wounds began to leak. Because hospitals are required by law to report suspected child abuse, they contacted authorities.

In court on Monday, a magistrate set Edwards’ bond at $30,000. During the bond hearing, Edwards tearfully appeared and told the judge that there was no additional information to consider before he set her bond.

Police told local TV station WOIO that they are still investigating the case. They have currently not released any information on the circumstances that led up to the shooting.

The 4-year-old victim is in stable condition at a Cleveland children’s hospital. In a press conference, Ashland County sheriff’s Chief Deputy Carl Richert said the girl’s injuries are not life-threatening.

Both children are now in the custody of children’s services.

Edwards is expected to enter a plea during her arraignment on Wednesday. A court-appointed attorney, Donald Wick, will represent her. He told CBS News that he had just received the case and could not comment. He did not immediately return PEOPLE’s call for comment.