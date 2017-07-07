After pleading guilty in May to three counts of raping a girl under 13, an Ohio man was sentenced Thursday to life in prison with the possibility of parole on each count, PEOPLE confirms.

Jeffery Clements, 34, was sentenced to an additional 16 years for two child pornography convictions for recording himself in the acts. Clements will serve a total of 46 years before the possibility of parole, Hamilton County Court officials told PEOPLE.

Clements was arrested in September 2016 on six counts of rape and six counts of pandering sexually oriented matter involving a minor, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

According to the documents, Clements’ abuse started in 2008 when the victim was 6 or 7 and continued until 2015, when the victim was 13.

WLWT 5 Cincinnati reported in September that Joshua Rammel, a BCI special agent, found an IP address that contained multiple files of child pornography that traced back to Clements’ address. When investigators searched his home, they found hundreds of files on Clements’s computer and cell phone, WLWT 5 reported.

Clements’ Defense Attorney James Bogen told PEOPLE that Clements acknowledged his wrongdoing and that he needs help.

“Most of the time, these kinds of sex offenders tend to live in their own universe. They’ll either not think what they did was wrong or they’ll come up with some alternate rationalization,” Bogen told PEOPLE. “[Clements] at least knew he needed help,” Bogen said.

According to NBC affiliate WLWT, Clements apologized before his sentencing, saying, “I don’t know what’s wrong with me,” Clements said.

In 2002, Clements was arrested a pleaded no contest to criminal child enticement, Cincinnati.com reports. After his conviction, Clements was sentenced to probation and forced to register as a sex offender for ten years. That obligation expired in 2012, reports Cincinnati.com.

“At that time, [he] was afforded treatment for his vile and reprehensible conduct,” Judge Tom Heekin said.