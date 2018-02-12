Ohio Man Sentenced for Raping and Impregnating 14-Year-Old Twins and Their 12-Year-Old Sister

An Ohio man has been sentenced to 27 years in prison after impregnating 14-year-old twins and their 12-year-old sister while he was living in their home with them, PEOPLE confirms.

Last November, Arnold Perry, 34, pleaded guilty to two counts of first-degree felony rape and a third-degree felony count of sexual battery, Mahoning County Common Pleas Court records show.

On Thursday, Judge Maureen Sweeney sentenced Perry to 27 years in prison – two years more than the sentence prosecutors recommended, The Vindicator reports.

Perry was friends with the victims’ mother, who let him stay with her and her family at their Youngstown home when he had nowhere to live, assistant prosecutor Jennifer McLaughlin told the judge, per the Associated Press.

After being welcomed into the home, Perry betrayed the family’s trust by raping the three victims in attacks that took place between May 2015 and November 2016, according to the indictment, The Vindicator reports.

One of the twins had an abortion after her pregnancy was discovered, the outlet says.

But her twin and their younger sister had to give birth because their pregnancies were too far along when they were discovered, McLaughlin said, according to The Vindicator.

“These girls will suffer the rest of their lives because of this,” McLaughlin said in court.

Perry had been convicted of similar crimes as a juvenile, she said.

While admitting that Perry’s case is the “most heinous” he has ever handled, defense attorney Mark Lavelle asked the court for a lighter prison sentence of 15 to 16 years because his client had suffered a brain injury as a child “that prevents him from having feelings about his actions,” CBS News reports.

“I know now what I did was wrong,” Perry told the court before the sentencing, according to CBS News. “I wish I could take it back.”

When Perry is released from prison, he must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

In the meantime, the girls’ mother says she has been left to raise the babies with no help from Perry’s family, CBS News reports.

Calls to McLaughlin and Lavelle were not immediately returned.