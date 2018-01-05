Ohio Man Gets Five Years for Rape That Victim Posted to Snapchat

A 78-year-old Ohio man was sentenced to five years in prison on Thursday for raping a woman last year, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

James Allen pleaded guilty in October, two months after the rape was recorded by the now 21-year-old victim and posted on the social media app Snapchat, according to the Port Clinton News Herald.

On Thursday, Allen told the Ottawa County Common Pleas Court in Port Clinton, Ohio, that he consumed a lot of alcohol on the night of the rape and couldn’t remember everything that happened but was convinced of his actions after viewing the video, according to reports.

“Once I was shown the video by my attorney, I realized that it was completely true,” Allen reportedly said in court. “At that point, I took full responsibility for my actions and I still do. There’s no doubt in my mind that I committed a crime against (the victim) and there’s no justification for it.”

According to the News Herald, authorities from the Danbury Township Police Department were called to Allen’s residence on Aug. 8, but initially nothing seemed amiss, Det. Sgt. Mark Meisler told reporters.

Later, detectives received videos — as far away as Texas — that appeared on Snapchat and the incident depicted in the videos became “clear,” Meisler reportedly said.

Allen was arrested without incident and bail was set at $1 million. Initially, he pleaded not guilty, according to court records, but changed his plea to guilty. His attorney requested a minimum mandatory sentence of three years and stated he had no prior criminal record.

“I believe that any greater sentence other than the minimum mandatory sentence will in essence be a death sentence,” attorney James Popil told the court.

A message to Popil’s office was not returned.

In addition to Allen’s sentence, he is required to register as a sex offender every 90 days for the rest of his life if released from prison on parole, according to documents.