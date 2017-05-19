Ohio Man Indicted for Murder After Ex-Wife’s Remains Found in Container 7 Months After She Vanished

A grand jury in Ohio has returned a 15-count indictment against a 27-year-old Cleveland man accused of murdering his ex-wife and then dumping her remains near a ravine — where they were found four days ago, some seven months after she vanished, PEOPLE confirms.

The body of Roaa Al-Dhannoon, 25, was found on Monday inside an unspecified container that had been buried along Big Creek in Brooklyn, Ohio, investigators said in a statement.

Authorities have yet to determine how Al-Dhannoon died, but they designated her death a “homicide.”

The Thursday indictment charges her ex-husband, Fahad Mohammed Saeed, with aggravated murder, murder, kidnapping, felonious assault, aggravated burglary, stalking and abuse of a corpse. He will be arraigned on Tuesday.

He has not entered a plea to the charges against him and it was unclear Friday if he has retained an attorney.

Authorities say Al-Dhannoon was last seen on Oct. 16 at her apartment in Lakewood, Ohio, some five miles from where her body was ultimately found. Friends reported her missing on Oct. 19.

Saeed and Al-Dhannoon immigrated to the U.S. about three years ago as refugees from Iraq, officials said. The couple initially lived in California before settling in the Cleveland area.

Saeed was already in Cuyahoga County Jail when the grand jury convened. Officials tell PEOPLE he remains in custody serving a 180-day sentence for violating a protection order his ex-wife had against him.

The couple divorced in September, and officials confirm Al-Dhannoon was granted sole custody of their young son.

Efforts on Friday to reach Al-Dhannoon’s family were unsuccessful, but her friends have said she had a “huge heart” and fiercely loved her son.

“[Al-Dhannoon] has stated prior to her disappearance that she feared her child would be kidnapped by Mr. Saeed and that Mr. Saeed would kill her,” prosecutors argued in a motion last year, according to local TV station WJW.

“Throughout this entire investigation, Saeed was extremely confident he would outsmart law enforcement,” Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley said this week. “He was wrong.”