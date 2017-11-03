Ohio Man Charged with Murdering Future Mother-in-Law Days After Attending Her Funeral

Police in Ohio have filed an aggravated murder charge against a 20-year-old man accused of killing his fiancée’s mother late last month, PEOPLE confirms.

Jeffrey Scullin Jr., who had been engaged to the daughter of sixth-grade teacher Melinda Pleskovic, was arrested on Tuesday by Strongsville police. He is being held in lieu of $1 million bond.

Strongsville Police Chief Mark Fender announced the arrest during a news conference held hours after Scullin was taken into custody.

Pleskovic, 49, was found dead inside her home on Oct. 23. She’d been stabbed and shot.

In a strange development, Sculllin was one of the two people to call 911 to report his future mother-in-law’s death.

Chief Fender told reporters that Pleskovic’s husband, Bruce Pleskovic, called 911 that Monday after returning to his home with Scullin to find Melinda on the floor in a pool of blood.

“I think my wife is dead,” he told a dispatcher.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

During the call, Bruce said that there had been break-ins at their home in recent weeks, most recently the Thursday before Melinda’s killing.

But police suspect he was acting under information given to him by Scullin — the only person, they say, who had reported seeing people attempting to illegally enter the residence.

Scullin, who had also been living at the Pleskovics’ home, told the 911 operator in his own call that he saw no signs of a break-in, according to audio of the call obtained by PEOPLE. He said that the doors to the home had been locked.

“We just came home. She’s on the kitchen floor,” he said. “I took her son and my daughter outside. Her husband is inside with her now.”

“We found her in the kitchen. She’s not moving,” he continued.

Asked by the dispatcher if it appeared Melinda had been beaten, Scullin said, “She has blood all around her. I didn’t look. I just grabbed the child and left. There’s a lot of blood.”

A possible motive and further details about how the crime were committed have not been released.

Scullin has not yet entered a plea, and it was unclear Thursday if he’s retained legal counsel who could comment on his behalf.

He and Melinda’s daughter were set to marry last weekend. Instead, they spent the day at her funeral where he reportedly served as a pallbearer.