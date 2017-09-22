Ohio Man Allegedly Fatally Shoots Father of 3-Week-Old While He Held the Infant: ‘The Baby Had Blood on Him’

An Ohio man is behind bars after he allegedly fatally shot the father of his grandson while the victim held the three-week-old in his arms, PEOPLE confirms.

Louis Littlejohn, 61, was charged with aggravated murder Wednesday in the death of 27-year-old Charles Pargo, who was fatally shot in his Youngstown home on September 18.

Police said the shooting occurred after Pargo and his girlfriend allegedly got into a verbal altercation and she left with four of her children while Pargo held the three-week-old.

“The father didn’t want to relinquish the infant,” Capt. Brad Blackburn of the Youngstown Police Department tells PEOPLE.

Littlejohn and his wife went to Pargo’s house to get the baby when an argument erupted between Pargo and Littlejohn, police say. Littlejohn contacted the police about the dispute and officers arrived around 10:30 p.m. Monday.

A decision was made that the infant would stay with the father, says Blackburn.

“I believe the mother reached out to her parents and said the baby is fine with him tonight and let the baby stay with him,” he says. “They were getting ready to exit. The officers stated there was no indication of it being heated or turning violent. It was a normal custody dispute [call] they go on dozens of times.”

Blackburn says the officers had just received another call and were getting ready to leave to respond to a home invasion when Littlejohn allegedly rushed back inside the house, pulled out a .380 revolver and shot Pargo multiple times in the back as he was walking up the stairs with his son in his arms.

“He was carrying the baby at the time but the baby wasn’t hit or injured,” he says. “They said the baby had blood on him from the fathers injuries.”

“The officers didn’t see the shooting occur even though they were within 10 feet of it,” Blackburn adds. “It happened so fast. They didn’t even have time to wonder what was going on. They didn’t know which party was shooting.”

After he allegedly shot Prago, Littlejohn walked outside, tossed the gun away and surrendered to the police.

“He came right out and dropped the weapon without hesitation,” says Blackburn.

Blackburn says the officers were shocked that Littlejohn pulled the trigger.

“From his demeanor and personality I think everyone was shocked,” he says. “He was a nice quiet guy.”

“We are just fortunate the child wasn’t hit.”

A preliminary hearing is scheduled for September 27. It is unclear if Littlejohn has retained an attorney or entered a plea.