Ohio High School Teacher Pulled From Class and Arrested on Accusations of Sex With Students

Police in Ohio pulled a substitute high school teacher from her classroom Wednesday and arrested her on allegations that she had sexual contact with two 11th grade students in two different parking lots in July and September, PEOPLE confirms.

The allegations against Madeline Marx, 23, of Brookville, Ohio, also accuse her of “sending several nude pictures via Snapchat and Instagram” to one of the teens, according to the statement of facts in an arrest warrant released by Kettering Police and obtained by PEOPLE.

Marx is charged with two felony counts of sexual battery. She was jailed but ordered released Thursday on her own recognizance from Montgomery County Jail on the condition that she live in her father’s home while the case proceeds, reports WHIO TV.

It could not be immediately determined if she had an attorney, and she has not yet entered a formal plea.

Based upon “communications that were sexual in nature that were sent between her and the victim,” a police spokesman, John Jung, tells PEOPLE, “there’s aways a chance there could be additional charges.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

On Wednesday morning someone alerted Fairmont High School in Kettering about the alleged inappropriate relations involving Marx and the students, Jung says.

“Immediately, the administration began to investigate and also called Kettering police, who very quickly brought in a detective,” said Kettering City Schools Superintendent Scott Inskeep, who explained that the incidents were reported by a male student, reports the Dayton Daily News. “We have a full-time resource officer at the high school also and they began their investigation.”

Says Jung: “Just before noon they had gathered enough evidence to take her in and hold her on the charge of sexual battery.”

The arrest warrant states that one male 11th grade student, 16 at the time of the alleged incident, alleged he had a sexual encounter with Marx in the parking lot of a Big Lots store on or about July 19.

A second male 11th grade student, also 16 at the time of the alleged encounter, told police he had intercourse on or about Sept. 21 with Marx in the parking lot of an apartment complex.

Marx also was interviewed by police on Wednesday. The arrest warrant alleges Marx allegedly confessed to sexual contact with the first student and sending him nude images and having intercourse with the second student.

After being detained, Marx was released from Montgomery County jail on Thursday night, jail records show.