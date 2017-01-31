Father and Son Get Life in Prison for Shackling and Raping Teen Relative in Basement for Years

The Ohio father and son accused of imprisoning and raping a 13-year-old relative for several years in their basement were found guilty on Friday and sentenced each to life in prison, PEOPLE confirms.

Lucas County judge sentenced Timothy Ciboro, 53, and Esten Ciboro, 28, after they were found guilty of endangering children, kidnapping and rape, a court official tells PEOPLE.

Both were convicted of abusing the 13-year-old relative. Additionally, Timothy was convicted on all of the charges for abusing a 9-year-old girl.

Both North Toledo men pleaded not guilty to the charges. The jury deliberated for about six hours, Assistant County Prosecutor Jennifer Reed tells PEOPLE.

Timothy Ciboro was sentenced to five life sentences plus 41 years with no eligibility for parole, while Esten Ciboro was sentenced to three life sentences plus 38 years in prison with eligibility for parole, Reed says.

Opening statements for the trial began Monday and on Wednesday, the now 14-year-old girl took the stand to face her rapists, who represented themselves.

The girl testified that she was subjected to harsh punishment from the defendants throughout her childhood, escalating from being spanked, to being locked in a bathroom to being shackled in the basement, the Toledo Blade reports.

During her time on the stand, the girl was cross-examined by both her alleged abusers, the News Herald reports. According to the paper, the defendants tried to suggest that everything they did was out of love, and that the girl did not know the difference between a lie and the truth.

On Thursday, a second victim, 9, took the stand to detail her abuse at the hands of Timothy, Assisting Prosecuting Attorney Frank Spryszak tells PEOPLE.

“It’s difficult enough for [anyone] to have to testify in front of a jury but when you have the people who abused you ask the questions, that’s much more difficult to watch and experience,” Spryszak says.

“But I have to say, those kids, the resiliency of kids sometimes is amazing to me and they made the case for us.”

Timothy and Esten were arrested in May after the then 13-year-old girl escaped from the home in which she claimed to have been imprisoned on and off for more than two years, WTOL reports. The girl said she escaped when the two men went for a run, according to the station.

According to WAVE3, the courtroom became an emotional scene during the trial, as members of the jury and public cried.

During closing statements, Esten Ciboro asked the jury to “reunite this family and end their suffering,” Reed tells PEOPLE.

“This was a great result,” Reed told WTOL after the verdict. “Especially considering what those children had to go through, not only every day of their lives in the home at 825 Noble, but also in that courtroom.”