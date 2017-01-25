Ohio Father and Son Accused of Raping Teen Relative Cross-Examine Her in Court

The 14-year-old Ohio girl who was allegedly shackled in the basement and raped for more than two years by her relative and his son completed her testimony at their trial Wednesday morning, PEOPLE confirms.

The girl took the stand for more than four hours on Tuesday and on Wednesday faced alleged rapists Timothy Ciboro, 53, and Esten Ciboro, 28, for a second time, a Lucas County court official tells PEOPLE.

Prosecutors allege Timothy Ciboro and Esten Ciboro allegedly kept the girl shackled in the basement with handcuffs and leg irons for more than two years, only letting her out to change her clothes and shower, court officials tell PEOPLE.

The girl testified that she was subjected to harsh punishment from the defendants throughout her childhood, escalating from being spanked, to being locked in a bathroom to being shackled in the basement, the Toledo Blade reports.

“I think it was Esten’s idea,” the alleged victim told Assistant County Prosecutor Jennifer Reed, according to the Blade. “He came up with lots of the harsh punishments.”

According to the Blade, the girl alleged she was periodically let out of the basement, but that she once spent one year straight there.

Esten Ciboro was the first to sexually abuse her, the girl alleged. Soon after, Timothy allegedly began to also abuse her, according to the Blade.

Timothy Ciboro and Esten Ciboro are charged with multiple counts of kidnapping, rape and endangering a child in their care, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. Both have pleaded not guilty to all charges and are representing themselves.

Last Friday, the court granted the pair’s request to bring a Bible into the courtroom as reference for their defense, the Blade reports.

Esten Ciboro told the court his Bible is “the only law book that truly matters” and that “there’s a great deal of strategy in Scripture” that he uses in every facet of his life, according to the paper.

During her time on the stand, the girl was cross-examined by both her alleged abusers, the News Herald reports. According to the paper, the defendants tried to suggest that everything they did was out of love, and that the girl did not know the difference between a lie and a truth.

The court also heard from Karen Loudermill, one of the women who helped rescue the then-13-year-old last May, court officials tell PEOPLE.

Timothy Ciboro faces additional rape charges, according to the court documents. The pair’s alleged second victim is 9 years old. She is scheduled to take the stand Wednesday afternoon.