Ohio Father Accused of Killing ‘Defenseless Infant’

A 19-year-old Ohio man was arrested Thursday and charged with murdering his 3-month-old son, PEOPLE confirms.

Tristen Blair, 19, of Grover Hill, was arrested on Thursday and charged with one count of murder in the death of his son, Zyathen Blair, Paulding County Sheriff Jason K. Landers said in a press release.

“This is an incredibly bad situation for the family of young Zyathen,” Landers said in the release. “He was a defenseless infant and there’s absolutely no excuse for this.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click hereto get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Thanking the child’s family for cooperating with the investigation, he said, “I cannot begin to imagine their pain.”

The arrest came six days after police and medical personnel responded on Oct. 20 to a 911 call about a baby who wasn’t breathing at a Grover Hill residence, and then rushed the child to the hospital in nearby Fort Wayne, Indiana, said the sheriff.

The next day, hospital staff members contacted the sheriff’s office to let investigators know the child was in critical condition and not expected to survive — and that they suspected the child had been abused, the sheriff said in the release.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Orderis on sale now.

The baby died on Wednesday.

On Thursday, an autopsy was conducted that revealed evidence of blunt force trauma, the sheriff said.

After conducting interviews, police arrested Tristen Blair.

He is scheduled to be arraigned in Paulding County Court on Monday. He has not yet entered a plea to the charge he faces. It is unclear if he has retained an attorney.