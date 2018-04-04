Ohio Dad Accused of Beating Infant Son to Death Called 911 and Said Child 'Just Quit Breathing'

An Ohio man is charged with murdering his 7-month-old son by fracturing the boy’s skull — and then called 911 to say the boy just “quit breathing,” PEOPLE confirms.

On Thursday, Sharonville police arrested 27-year-old Joshua Mounts on murder charges in the death of his baby son, the Sharonville Police Department say in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

“On January 25, 2018, while in the care of his father, the child suffered a skull fracture due to blunt force trauma to his head, resulting in his death,” police say in the statement.

The Hamilton County Coroner’s Office has ruled the death a homicide.

Mounts appeared in court on Friday where a judge set his bond at $1 million.

“When interviewed by police, the defendant said he had the child in his bedroom alone with the door locked from 2 a.m. until he called 911 at 12:24 p.m.,” prosecutors said in court, Cincinnati station WKRC reports. “The defendant could not give any explanation for the child’s injury.”

Mounts is being held at the Hamilton County Justice Center while he awaits trial, a clerk the Hamilton County Court of Common Pleas tells PEOPLE. He is scheduled to appear in court on Monday.

He has not yet entered a plea. His attorney did not immediately return calls for comment.

While speaking to local TV station WLWT-TV, Claire Salter, a neighbor, said, “I think the rain is appropriate. It just feels like God is crying and so am I.”

In 911 calls from Jan. 25 obtained by WLWT, Mounts can be heard telling the 911 dispatcher, “He just quit breathing. I don’t know what to do.”

The dispatcher told Mounts how to perform CPR on the baby while an ambulance rushed to his home, local station WCPO reports.

The baby boy died three days later.