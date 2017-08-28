‘All the Boys Felt Scared’: Ohio Camp Counselor Accused of Sex Abuse

A counselor at an Ohio summer camp is accused of sexually abusing several young boys at the summer camp at which he worked, PEOPLE confirms.

Christopher Faulhaber, 19, has been charged in Ohio’s Holmes County with two counts of gross sexual imposition and three counts of endangering children, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE.

Faulhaber, who lives in Sandusky, was working as a camp counselor at Skyview Ranch in Millersburg, a Christian summer camp.

He has not entered a plea to the charges, but is free on $25,000 bond. Faulhaber must return to court next week for a hearing. His attorney could not be reached for comment.

He has been barred from contacting any of his alleged victims or their families.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

The Holmes County Sheriff’s Office began investigating Faulhaber on Aug. 3, after two boys reported to camp staffers he had allegedly touched their genitals while sharing a cabin with him.

Faulhaber was fired from his job, and during their investigation, detectives uncovered three additional alleged victims who said the counselor inappropriately touched them.

The alleged incidents are said to have occurred between July 31 and Aug. 1 and involved boys ranging in age from 9 to 11, according to the documents.

Faulhaber “was luring the victims to his bed and giving them leg and back rubs,” the documents allege.

• PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: 35 Real Cases That Inspired the Show Law & Order is on sale now.

Faulhaber allegedly “admitted to having (the) victims in his bed and touching their backs and legs” when interviewed by police, court records state. “(Faulhaber) stated he could have accidentally touched their [private areas]. All the boys felt scared and could not leave his control.”

According to a statement on the camp’s website, “Skyview has fully cooperated with the Holmes County Sheriff’s Office and will continue to do so. They have now finished their investigation which was reported this morning in the Wooster paper, so we are now writing to keep everyone informed. Law enforcement on the scene in the beginning and through the entire investigation has been complimentary of the actions taken by leadership at the Ranch.”

The statement adds: “Camper safety has been our utmost concern since the Ranch was founded. We often have summer staff stay in the cabins at night with the counselors when young campers are on the property. Our staff is familiar with other camps and we are somewhat unique in taking this extra step. Unfortunately, these actions occurred in the daytime when summer staff were busy at their posts.”