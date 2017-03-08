Ohio Boy Scout Leader and Volunteer Auxiliary Police Officer Charged with Raping Boy

An Ohio Boy Scout leader and Olmsted Falls auxiliary police officer has been charged with the rape of a 15-year-old boy, according to multiple outlets.

Aaron Robertson, 26, was arrested on Monday and is suspected in more than 10 rapes, most of them in Olmsted Falls, southwest of Cleveland, Ohio, according to CBS News.

Robertson was scheduled to be arraigned on Tuesday.

Olmsted Falls police chief William Traine said the teen boy is the only known victim of Robertson’s, but that there could be more, CBS News reports. It is unclear if the victim was involved in the Boy Scouts.

“When something like this happens it’s devastating, not just to the Boy Scouts, but to the other children, to future children that want to go into the Boy Scouts,” Traine told WOIO, a local news station. “You hear those stories and they don’t go away.”

Robertson volunteered with the Olmsted Falls Police Department for five years, but Traine stripped him of his title on Monday, according to WOIO.

On Tuesday, the Boy Scouts of America Scout Executive-CEO Marc Ryan released a statement addressing the arrest and charge against Robertson, saying the organization had stripped the man of his leadership status. He also said the organization was cooperating fully with police officers during the investigation.

“The safety of our youth members is of paramount importance. The behavior included in these allegations is abhorrent and runs counter to everything for which the Boy Scouts of America stands,” Ryan said. “They also remind us of how important it is to always be vigilant when it comes to the safety of our youth.”

In police body camera video obtained by Fox 8, a local news station, Robertson can be seen arriving at the police station on Monday where officers soon surrounded him and arrested him.

The video shows officers asking Robertson, “Have any idea why you’re under arrest, Aaron?” Roberston responds, “I have no clue, sir.” An officer says, “Aaron, you’re under arrest for rape.” Robertson then can be heard saying, “Oh. Well, that’s not good.”