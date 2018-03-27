Ohio Babysitter Charged With Murder After Brain-Dead Toddler Dies From Alleged Beating

An Ohio babysitter who was arrested earlier this month after allegedly beating a 3-year-old girl in her care — leaving her brain-dead — has been charged with murder now that the child has died, PEOPLE confirms.

On Friday, a grand jury in Butler County returned a six-count indictment charging Lindsay Partin, 36, of Hanover Township, with four counts of felony endangering children, one count of involuntary manslaughter and one count of felony murder in the death of Hannah Wesche, prosecutors say.

The suspected assault left Hannah brain-dead and on life support at Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, where she remained until she died on March 18, TV station WCPO and other local outlets reported.

“The family is extremely happy with the murder charge,” said Hannah’s father, Jason Wesche, according to WCPO. “We want justice and will be at every hearing.”

Prosecutor Michael Gmoser tells PEOPLE he cannot comment on the case because it is ongoing, but he confirmed that Partin has posted bail and is no longer in custody.

Lindsay Partin Butler County Sheriff's Office

Partin was initially charged with felonious assault and felony child endangerment when she was arrested on March 9 for allegedly beating Hannah the day before, the Butler County Sheriff’s Office has said in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Since the judge had indicated that he was not going to increase the bond from its original amount, the prosecutor’s office issued a summons on the indictment, rather than a warrant for Partin’s arrest, Gmoser explains.

She pleaded not guilty to the initial charges but has not yet entered a plea to the new counts in connection with Hannah’s death.

Partin is scheduled to return to court on April 9. Her attorneys were not available for comment, and PEOPLE’s efforts to reach her directly were unsuccessful on Tuesday.

‘Breathe For Daddy’

The Wesche family’s ordeal began on March 8, when authorities responded to a call about an unconscious child at Partin’s home, the sheriff’s office said in their previous statement.

When police and EMTs arrived, Hannah was found unresponsive, had trouble breathing and had bruises on her head and face, the sheriff’s office said.

Partin allegedly admitted to striking the girl, the statement said. However, she initially said the toddler had fallen and hit her head on the concrete floor in Partin’s garage the day before, according to the statement’s allegations.

Partin called 911 shortly after Jason, Hannah’s father, dropped her off at her house at 7 a.m. that day, the Cincinnati Enquirer reported.

“I babysit kids,” Partin can be heard saying on the 13-minute 911 call, which was obtained by the Enquirer. “[The child’s father] just dropped her off and all of a sudden she just passed out.”

When the operator asks Partin who it was that passed out, she says, “The little girl. She’s 3. She fell pretty bad yesterday. She was fine and then all of sudden this morning she walked in and she passed out, limp.”

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Hannah Wesche Facebook

At one point during the call, Partin can be heard telling Hannah, “I love you, buttercup. You’re okay,” before saying to the operator, “I can’t believe this is happening. I thought she was fine.”

When Jason learned that his daughter was unconscious, he raced back to Partin’s home and tried to help her, according to the Enquirer.

“Hannah, look at daddy. Look up,” he can be heard saying on the 911 call. “Breathe for daddy, breathe. Hannah, look at daddy. What’s the matter?”

After Hannah was taken to the hospital, medical personnel and police found more bruises on her body, local TV station WXIX reported.

“Cases like this rip your heart out,” Butler County Sheriff Richard K. Jones said in the statement. “I don’t understand why or how anyone harms a child.”

Sheriff Jones warned other parents about properly vetting babysitters:

“Parents, please know who is watching your children. Get background checks, talk to neighbors, friends and family members before letting anyone watch your children. Know who you are leaving your babies with.”