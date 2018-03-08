Ohio Baby Girl Allegedly Found Dead on Closet Shelf – and ‘Time Bomb’ Father Is Charged With Murder

A 25-year-old Ohio man is behind bars on $1 million bond after investigators allegedly found the lifeless body of his 3-month-old daughter on a closet shelf in his apartment.

Ryan Mosholder appeared in a Newark, Ohio, court on Tuesday, and has been charged with one count of murder, according to court records accessed by PEOPLE.

Mosholder has not entered a plea to the charge against him, and his lawyer could not immediately be reached for comment.

Police in Heath, Ohio, detained Mosholder on Monday, just hours after allegedly finding the body of 3-month-old Bri’Anna Mosholder inside his apartment.

Officers had been summoned to his Health apartment after receiving a call about a person who’d stopped breathing.

Court records allege that Mosholder fled the apartment by the time police had arrived.

According to the court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Bri’Anna’s heavily-bruised body was allegedly found on a shelf in a closet.

An autopsy determined the baby died from blunt force trauma to the head, chest, and abdomen.

No alleged motive for the child’s violent end has been released at this time.

Mosholder is scheduled to appear in court for his arraignment on March 15.

Attempts to reach Bri’Anna’s mother were unsuccessful Thursday.

Bri’Anna’s grandmother, Calista Puryear, spoke to ABC6, saying, “There’s no words. No thoughts that you can think of. But that little girl laying there, what she was probably going through. Struggling to breathe or whatever. I am just so angry at this moment.”

She alleged that Mosholder has emotional problems that he never got help for, saying, “He is just a time bomb. When is he gonna explode? And he exploded, and took it out on my granddaughter.”