Officers Chasing Car Thief Kill 7-Year-Old Boy During Shootout

An unidentified 7-year-old boy was killed by a police officer’s bullet Thursday when four Texas sheriff’s deputies opened fire on a suspected car thief who had fled into a mobile home park, PEOPLE confirms.

The gunfire ended a two-hour manhunt for a wanted felon.

The suspect, a woman who has not been identified, also died during Thursday’s deadly exchange.

Police confirm to PEOPLE the incident occurred in Schertz, near San Antonio.

The 7-year-old boy was struck by a bullet in the abdomen.

Emergency medical technicians summoned to the scene rushed the boy to the nearest hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

According to investigators, the female suspect had no connection to the boy who was killed.

Detectives are trying to figure out which of the four officers — all members of the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office — fired the fatal bullet.

A gun was not found on the female suspect, but police are looking for a weapon she brandished earlier during the pursuit.

Police plan to release more information on the shooting later on Friday.