Minnesota Officer Who Killed Bride-to-Be After She Called 911 Has Faced Multiple Conduct Complaints

The Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot an Australian yoga instructor over the weekend has two active complaints in his police file and is reportedly facing a lawsuit from a woman who claims she was falsely imprisoned and assaulted, PEOPLE confirms.

Officer Mohamed Noor, 31, shot and killed 40-year-old Justine Damond on Saturday night after, authorities said, she called 911 to report a possible assault near her home. (Police have not confirmed Noor’s identity, though he was named in local media and by his attorney.)

Noor, who joined the Minneapolis police force in 2015, has had three complaints filed against him with the city’s Office of Police Conduct Review, an office spokesperson says.

Two of the complaints remain open, according to the spokesperson. The third was “closed without discipline.”

Additional details about the complaints were not immediately available.

Data released by the conduct review office shows that complaints against officers are not unusual: More than 500 complaints have been filed against Minneapolis officers since the start of 2015. In the fifth precinct, where Noor reportedly worked, more than 55 complaints have been filed in that time.

Complaints can allege misconduct including excessive force, harassment and theft.

Noor, along with his partner, has been placed on paid administrative leave since the Saturday shooting, pending an investigation.

Noor’s attorney said in a statement that his client “empathizes with the loss others are experiencing,” and he promised more information in the future.

The officers responded to the area near Damond’s Minneapolis home around 11:30 p.m. Saturday after she called 911, according to authorities. The pair pulled into an alley where Damond approached them in her pajamas to talk to the driver, the Minneapolis Star-Tribune reports.

As Damond was speaking with the officer in the driver’s seat, Noor allegedly fired on her from the passenger seat — shooting her through the driver’s side door — according to the newspaper.

The medical examiner’s office ruled Damond’s death a homicide and said that she had been shot in the abdomen, records show.

Authorities said Damond was unarmed and that the officers’ body cameras were not turned on during the shooting. Other details about what happened have not been released, as city officials have called for a quick and transparent investigation.

The case has dominated international headlines in recent days. The state’s Bureau of Criminal Apprehension is investigating and a prosecutor spokesman said they will await those findings before deciding how to proceed.

Noor’s relatively brief history with the department includes a recent lawsuit against him as well as the three complaints, according to multiple reports.

Noor was sued by a woman earlier this year following a May 25 incident in which he and other officers took her to a hospital, claiming they believed her to be suffering a mental health crisis, the Associated Press and Star Tribune report.

In her suit, the woman accused the officers of false imprisonment, assault and battery, noting that she also denied their mental instability claim, according to the paper. The woman said police allegedly entered her home without permission.

The woman claimed that Noor grabbed her wrist and arm, further aggravating a previous shoulder injury. But the suit states that Noor relaxed his grip when she told him of her injury, according to the AP.

The suit is ongoing, according to the Star Tribune, though its exact status was not immediately clear.

Noor’s lawyer, Thomas Plunkett, said in a statement to PEOPLE that the officer “extends his condolences to [Damond’s family] and anyone else who has been touched by this event.”

“He takes these events very seriously because, for him, being a police officer is a calling,” Plunkett said.

He continued, “Officer Noor is a caring person with a family he loves, and he empathizes with the loss others are experiencing. … We would like to say more and will in the future. At this time however, there are several investigations that are ongoing. More importantly Officer Noor wants to respect the privacy of the family and asks the same in return.”

Plunkett declined to provide additional information about the shooting.

Noor joined the police force after working in property management in Minnesota, the Star Tribune reports. He holds a degree in business administration, management and economics from a local college.

“We don’t know what went wrong or what happened,” one local acquaintance told the paper of Noor. “But becoming an officer was a dream come true.”

Damond’s fiancé, Don Damond, whom she was reportedly set to wed in August, said Monday that his family was “utterly devastated” by her death.

Justine had already publicly taken Don’s last name, though they were not yet married; her maiden name is Ruszczyk. (PEOPLE could not immediately reach Don or Justine’s family for comment.)

“We lost the dearest of people and are desperate for information,” Don told reporters outside his home.

“Piecing together Justine’s last moments before the homicide would provide small comfort as we grieve this tragedy.”