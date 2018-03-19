O.J. Simpson Prosecutor Marcia Clark Slams Fox's 'The Lost Confession' as 'Obvious Ratings Grab'

Former O.J. Simpson prosecutor Marcia Clark slammed Fox’s decision to broadcast a 2006 interview in which the disgraced football star gives a hypothetical confession to murdering his ex-wife and her friend.

Simpson’s interview was shown on the March 11 Fox special “O.J. Simpson: The Last Confession,” conducted by then-HarperCollins publisher Judith Regan more than a decade after the 1994 slayings of Nicole Brown Simpson, 35, and Ronald Goldman, 25.

Clark, who prosecuted the so-called “Trial of the Century” in 1995 in which Simpson was acquitted of the murders, says on Monday’s People Now: “To me, the whole bit of this is such an obvious ratings grab.”

Clark adds, “American Idol is airing on ABC; Fox is gonna counter-program.”

The original 2006 interview was supposed to run as a TV special called “If I Did It,” alongside Simpson’s book of the same name, USA Today reports. In both, Simpson gives a detailed hypothetical confession to the grisly stabbings — but maintains he is merely speaking in the hypothetical.

Marcia Clark

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

After public backlash at the premise, both Fox and HarperCollins pulled the projects. Regan was fired from HarperCollins and Fox’s Rupert Murdoch admitted it was “ill-conceived,” according to USA Today. (The book was later published with a modified title as part of a financial judgment with the Goldman family stemming from their wrongful death suit against Simpson.)

On People Now, Clark says, “Fox said [the special] was tasteless 10 years ago. I don’t know what changed.”

Clark is the host of the new A&E series Marcia Clark Investigates The First 48, which follows Clark as she examines the first 48 hours of infamous cases including the murder accusations against Casey Anthony and the killing of Chandra Levy. The show premieres March 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT.

Decades after she was thrust into the public eye, she says the murders still haunt her.

From left: Nicole Brown Simpson, Ronald Goldman Paul Hurschmann/AP

• For more compelling true crime coverage, follow our Crime magazine on Flipboard.

“The pain of knowing that Ron and Nicole were brutally killed and nobody was brought to justice for their murders will never stop being painful,” she tells People Now. “And it’s something that I thought a lot of people forgot about during the trial and in its aftermath, and in talking about it. Please remember them. Please remember what it’s really about.”

RELATED VIDEO: Prosecutor Marcia Clark Comments on Anita Hill’s Redemption & Says She’d Like to Work with Her in the Future

Despite being acquitted of the murders, Simpson was found liable for the pair’s deaths in a 1997 civil trial and was ordered to pay $33.5 million to their families. He has paid them only a fraction of the money, Ron’s sister Kim Goldman previously told PEOPLE.

When asked on People Now what she would do if she were to be alone with Simpson, Clark said, “I honestly have nothing to say to him.”