O.J. Simpson Could Be Released From Prison by Sunday

After nine years, the incarceration of O.J. Simpson will come to an end in the next several days, a Nevada Department of Corrections spokeswoman confirms to PEOPLE.

The former former NFL star and double-murder suspect, 70, will be released either Sunday or Monday, Department of Corrections spokeswoman Brooke Keast tells PEOPLE.

Simpson’s prison term expires when the clock strikes midnight on Sunday — when September turns into October. However, because the prison system maintains minimal staffing on weekends, Simpson may not make it out on Oct. 1. It is possible he’ll be set free on Monday, Oct. 2.

“We could hold him here for weeks if we had to,” Keast says. “We don’t want to, but it’s a public safety thing.”

Keast says the Department of Corrections is expecting intense media coverage and is doing everything it can to avert a paparazzi feeding frenzy.

“If we have too many media out there that will be chasing after someone’s car, we can’t do it,” she says. “We told them all not to come, because he has already said he will not talk and frankly, we have ways of releasing him so you will not even see him. We can’t have something happen that we could have prevented.”

Keast says she has spent the week fielding media requests from tabloid media all across the globe. “I’m getting a lot of calls from Germany,” she notes.

Simpson will be entering a vastly different world than the one he left, learning about now-widespread technologies: When he entered prison on Oct. 1, 2008, for instance, the first iPhone was still considered a sales dud.

Simpson was convicted of robbery and kidnapping in 2008.

He was arrested on Sept. 16, 2007, only three days after authorities said he and five other men went to a Las Vegas hotel to rob two sports memorabilia dealers.

The victims were led to believe a prospective buyer was coming to their casino hotel room to browse their goods, many of them connected with the legendary Heisman trophy winner.

Instead, authorities said, Simpson and his associates, two of whom were armed, rushed into the room, stuffed the memorabilia into pillowcases and fled — though, as Simpson said at his parole hearing two months ago, some of the memorabilia at the hotel rightfully belonged to him.

Ron Goldman’s Family: ‘Difficult for Us Knowing He Will Be a Free Man Again’

More than 20 years ago, Simpson was found not guilty of murdering his ex-wife Nicole Brown Simpson and her friend, Ron Goldman, in Los Angeles in 1994.

In a statement issued to PEOPLE, Goldman’s sister, Kim, and his father, Ron, explain that “while we respect the Nevada Parole Board’s decision to release Simpson, it’s still difficult for us knowing he will be a free man again.”

The statement adds: “We will continue pursuing the now $60 million judgment awarded to our family after the jury found that Simpson willfully and wrongfully caused the deaths of Ron and Nicole, as well as remain dedicated in our commitment to domestic violence awareness, victim advocacy and judicial reform. We appreciate the ongoing support and well wishes from people all around the world and on behalf of our family, we thank you.”

Though he will be paroled, Simpson, 70, will be subject to supervision by the state. He faces several possible restrictions on his behavior, including on drinking alcohol, owning weapons and with whom he can associate.

His parole will expire when his prison term was set to end: Sept. 29, 2022. He said he would like to live in Florida after prison, but will likely remain in Las Vegas until the necessary paperwork to permit a permanent move to the Sunshine State has been completed.

Simpson has been held in isolation since he was granted parole, Keast confirms.