O.J. Simpson Once Allegedly Confessed to Murders of Ex-Wife and Her Friend: Book Publisher

O.J. Simpson allegedly confessed to the 1994 murders of Nicole Brown Simpson, and Ron Goldman, the publisher of his 2006 book about the killings claims in a new TV special.

Twelve years ago, Simpson sat down with former HarperCollins publisher Judith Regan for an interview to promote the disgraced former football star’s controversial book If I Did It. In the book and the interview with Regan — which was slated to air on Fox at the time — Simpson spoke about the night his ex-wife and her friend were brutally murdered.

But Simpsons’ account never went public. The publishing company ultimately decided to not move forward with the book, and Fox did not air the interview. Regan was fired from HarperCollins for agreeing to publish Simpson’s hypothetical account of how he would have committed the murders.

But now Regan is speaking out in a new Fox special, O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? In the special, Regan talks to journalist Soledad O’Brien about dealing with Simpson and his legal team — and she says that the former football star admitted to committing the murders.

In a deleted clip obtained by TMZ, Regan recalls how Simpson’s team reached out to her. “I received a phone call from an attorney who said that O.J. was ready to confess,” Regan says. “And actually, I thought it was some kind of a scam and didn’t believe him, and I thought, ‘This guy’s a lunatic,’ but I took his number and said I’d call him back.”

“The next day I called him back and he said he was willing to do it, and the only condition that he had was that he didn’t want to call the book I Did It,” Regan claims. “He wanted to put an ‘if’ in front of it, so he would have deniability with his children. He couldn’t face his children and he couldn’t tell them that he had done it. That was the way it was portrayed to me. That was his only condition.”

During the 2006 interview, which will air on the Fox special, Simpson says, “Forget everything you think you know about that night because I know the facts better than anyone.” He adds, “This is one story the whole world got wrong.”

In a voiceover, a narrator asks, “Does he confess? You be the judge.”

O.J. Simpson and Nicole Brown Simpson Robin Platzer/Twin Images/The LIFE Images Collection/Getty

Simpson was found not guilty of the murders in October 1995 after a lengthy trial. He was later found responsible for the deaths in a civil trial and ordered to pay $33.5 million to the families of Brown and Goldman.

In 2008, Simpson was found guilty of various felony charges including kidnapping and robbery in connection with a botched Las Vegas robbery. He was granted parole in July 2017 after nearly nine years behind bars. Speaking to PEOPLE before a decision had been made about Simpson’s parole, Brown Simpson’s sister Tanya Brown said she had “learned to accept things that I cannot change or have control of.”

After learning Simpson would be freed, she said, “I will continue to still live my life as I have been doing for 23 years.”

O.J. Simpson: The Lost Confession? premieres on Sunday, March 11 at 8 p.m. ET/PT and features a panel of analysts moderated by Soledad O’Brien who will break down Simpson’s interview.