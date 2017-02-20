Ex-NYPD Psychologist Pleads Guilty to Shooting Husband in Head While He Slept

An ex-NYPD psychologist pleaded guilty Friday to shooting her real estate developer husband in the head while he slept in 2013, PEOPLE confirms.

The husband, who survived, has alleged in a lawsuit that his wife wanted to get rid of him so she could be with her alleged lover in Texas.

Emily Dearden, 48, pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree assault, a felony, the Westchester County District Attorney’s Office announced in a statement obtained by PEOPLE.

Around 4 a.m. on Nov. 14, 2013, Kenneth Dearden woke up in their Yonkers, New York home with a pain on the left side of his head, the statement says.

After being transported to the hospital, Dearden learned he had been shot in the head, according to the statement.

Dearden spent eight days at Westchester Medical Center, where he underwent surgery to remove a .22 caliber bullet from his jaw. At the time the shot was fired, the couple’s two children were sleeping only a few feet away, the statement says.

Emily Dearden originally told police that someone broke into their home and hit her on the head, according to CBS News.

A year after the shooting and with no arrests yet made, Kenneth Dearden claimed in a lawsuit that his wife had shot him to end their marriage so she could be with her lover, according to the Journal News.

“With [Kenneth] no longer in the picture, [Emily] could avoid a contentious divorce, keep the marital home and never admit the marriage infidelity to any family and friends,” the suit says.

The shooting, Kenneth said in the lawsuit, was a “sadistic attack by the adulterous wife on her husband,” the Journal News reports.

The following week, Emily Dearden was charged with attempted murder.

Emily Dearden resigned from the NYPD Friday, a police spokesperson tells PEOPLE.

She remains free on bail and faces up to 15 years in prison when sentenced on June 7, officials said.

A woman who answered Kenneth Dearden’s phone tells PEOPLE he will not be commenting on Emily’s guilty plea.