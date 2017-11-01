Belgian Mom-of-Two Confirmed as Victim of N.Y.C. Truck Attack: ‘She Was the Most Beautiful Mom’

A Belgian mother-of-two was killed in Tuesdays’ terrorist attack that left eight people dead and 11 injured in New York City, PEOPLE has confirmed.

Ann-Laure Decadt, 31, had 3-year-old and 3-month-old sons, and was visiting Manhattan with her mother and two sisters. She was riding a bike when she was struck from behind by a truck driven by a purported ISIS sympathizer.

“This loss is unbearable and unthinkable,” her husband Alexander Naessens said in a statement. “Anne-Laure was a fantastic wife and she was the most beautiful mom to our two sons.”

Decadt was from the small Belgian town of Staden. She was in New York for a weeklong vacation, and planned to leave on Friday. Her sisters and mother were unharmed.

According to police, a truck rammed into people on a bike path before slamming into a school bus several blocks from the World Trade Center memorial in New York City on Tuesday afternoon.

One person is in custody and no suspects are outstanding, according to the NYPD. New York Mayor Bill de Blasio declared the incident an “act of terror” at a Tuesday press conference.

The suspect is Sayfullo Saipov, 29, from Tampa, Florida, NYPD sources confirm to PEOPLE.

One police source says the suspect shouted “Allahu Akbar,” and O’Neill said the suspect made a statement when he exited his vehicle.

Decadt and another victim were taken to the hospital with traumatic injuries. They were later pronounced dead. Six other people, all males, died at the scene.