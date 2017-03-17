New York City EMT Killed, Another Critically Injured After Being Run Over by Stolen Ambulance

One New York EMT was killed and another critically injured after a suspect stole an ambulance and struck them on Thursday night.

Two EMTs, both women, were hit at about 7:10 p.m. according to the New York Daily News. Police have the suspect in custody, The New York Times reports.

On scene now at Jacobi Medical Center with @NYCMayor to get updates on two @FDNY EMTs injured while serving our city. pic.twitter.com/bbMycxv2OA — NYC Mayor's Office (@NYCMayorsOffice) March 17, 2017

The ambulance was flagged down by a pedestrian who was seeking help for an allegedly emotionally disturbed person who was acting out on the sidewalk, according to ABC 7.

One of the EMTs got out of the ambulance to help, which was when the suspect entered the vehicle after her and began driving, ABC 7 reports. The EMT grabbed onto the ambulance as it sped away and was dragged, then run over.

The EMTs partner is in critical condition with severe head trauma, according to the New York Daily News.

New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio arrived at the Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, New York to check on the status of the two EMTs.

This is an ongoing investigation.