N.Y. Woman Allegedly Tried to Murder Lookalike by Poisoning Her Cheesecake So She Could Steal ID

A Brooklyn woman allegedly tried to murder a lookalike friend by giving her a cheesecake laced with a deadly poison so she could steal the woman’s identity.

A statement from Queens District Attorney Richard Brown obtained by PEOPLE alleges Viktoria Nasyrova, 42, then tried to stage the crime scene to look like a suicide.

According to the statement, Nasyrova, a Russia native, is being held without bail on charges of attempted murder, burglary, attempted assault, reckless endangerment, assault, unlawful imprisonment, grand larceny, possession of stolen property, and larceny.

“This is a bizarre and twisted crime that could have resulted in the death of a Queens woman — whose only fault was that (they) shared similar features,” said Brown in the statement.

According to investigators, Nasyrova was aware her friend, Olga Tsvyk, who she allegedly looks like, had an affinity for cheesecake. So, during the summer of 2016, the suspect allegedly tainted a piece with phenazepam — a powerful Russian-made tranquilizer — before bringing it to Tsvyk.

“Luckily, the Queens woman survived the poisoning,” Brown said. “The defendant has been apprehended and now faces a long term of incarceration.”

According to the indictment, Nasyrova visited Tsvyk on August 28, 2016, and presented the then-35-year-old victim with the cake.

Both women, the statement indicates, had dark hair, the same complexion, and spoke Russian.

“The Queens woman ate the dessert given to her by the defendant and afterwards, began to feel sick,” it is alleged in the statement.

Tsvyk passed out and later told investigators she last remembered seeing Nasyrova beside her inside her home.

“The following day, the victim’s friend discovered her unconscious in her bed, dressed in lingerie with pills scattered around her body — as if the woman had attempted to kill herself,” reads the statement.

Tsvyk was taken to the hospital for treatment.

When Tsvyk was discharged from the hospital and returned home, “she realized that her passport and employment authorization card were missing, along with a gold ring and cash,” the statement says.

Tests on the cheesecake showed the presence of the tranquilizer.

Nasyrova allegedly managed to elude investigators for nearly a year, but was captured March 20, 2017.

She has yet to enter a plea to the charges in the indictment. Information on her lawyer wasn’t immediately available.

In addition to the charges she faces in New York, Nasyrova is wanted in Russia on murder charges in the the 2014 death of 54-year-old Alla Aleksenko. Nasyrova fled to New York after she was accused of swindling the woman out of her money.

Nasyrova allegedly seduced the lead detective in her prosecution, and he allegedly facilitated her escape.

She has denied any involvement in Aleksenko’s death.