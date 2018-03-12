N.Y. Nursing Student Found Slain — and Police Search for Ex-Boyfriend Who Has Left the Country

A 22-year-old nursing student has been killed, and investigators in Binghamton, New York, have launched an international manhunt for her ex-boyfriend, who is a person of interest in the case.

Haley Anderson, a senior, was found dead Friday at an off-campus residence near the State University of New York at Binghamton. Police found her body while responding to a request for a welfare check. It is unclear how long she had been dead.

The medical examiner has classified her death as a homicide but has not yet released a cause of death.

Police say that a male nursing student is a person of interest in Anderson’s death, though authorities did not name the student. He allegedly had a previous romantic relationship with the victim. Authorities allege that the male student left the country on an international flight before Anderson’s body was found.

Authorities declined to name the former boyfriend, or identify what country he went to.

“This incident and the circumstances of the death was not a random act or involving the conduct of a stranger,” Binghamton police said in a statement.

The university’s Facebook page expressed sorrow at the loss of the promising student. “The Binghamton University community is deeply saddened to learn of the death of senior nursing student Haley Anderson, whose death is being investigated by the Binghamton Police Department,” the statement reads. “Our entire University community extends our deepest condolences to Haley’s family and friends, both here in Binghamton and in her hometown of Westbury, N.Y.”

The statement also stresses that her killing was not a random act. “There is no threat to public safety at this time,” the statement reads. “The investigation is continuing.”

In the aftermath of her death, those who knew Anderson are trying to come to terms with her death. Athena Anadnostakos, who worked with Anderson at a cafe on campus, tells FOX News that Anderson was a “very good girl.”

“She was friendly, joked around, we had a good time together,” Anadnostakos said. “A lot of students came who work together, they cried today. The supervisor and Haley were so close. We are very sad.”

A GoFundMe has been set up for funeral expenses. Anyone with information on her death is asked to contact the Binghamton Police Detective Division at 607-772-7080 or 607-772-7082.