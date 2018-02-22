Nursing Home Employees Seen Laughing In Video of World War II Veteran's Death Face Charges

Indictments have been returned against three former Georgia nursing home employees accused of ignoring an unresponsive World War II veteran who died in 2014, alleging the women laughed as the 89-year-old struggled to take his last breaths.

PEOPLE confirms the arrests of nurse assistant Mable Turman of College Park and former nurses Loyce Pickquet Agyeman of Snellville and Wanda Nuckles of Buford.

Agyeman faces the most serious charges: felony murder and neglect to an elder person charges, stemming from the death of James Dempsey, which was captured through a hidden camera placed by Dempsey’s family.

Wanda Nuckles is charged with depriving an elder person of essential services and Turman was charged with one count of neglect to an elder person.

Charges in the case were filed Tuesday and Agyeman, Nuckles, and Turman were arrested Wednesday.

It was unclear Thursday if pleas had been entered by any of the three defendants, who do not have attorneys of record at present. The three women were working at Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehabilitation at the time of the alleged incident.

The indictments come four years after Dempsey’s death, and were handed down by a grand jury.

Investigators from the Brookhaven Police Department opened a criminal investigation into Dempsey’s death four months ago.

Video of the alleged neglect was obtained by NBC affiliate 11alive.com, with more extensive video, of Dempsey’s death, posted to YouTube.

In the footage, Dempsey can be heard calling for help. Several minutes pass before anyone tends to the veteran, who was having trouble breathing.

It isn’t long before Dempsey becomes unresponsive. None of the three women perform CPR on the dying man, the footage shows.

Later in the video, the three women can apparently be heard laughing as they try to fix his defective oxygen machine.

An ambulance was summoned to the home an hour after Dempsey’s first desperate pleas for help.

Dempsey’s family has filed a lawsuit against Northeast Atlanta Health and Rehabilitation, according to court records accessed by PEOPLE.

All of the defendants surrendered their licenses in September, 2017. They lost their jobs 10 months after the secretly-shot footage surfaced in late 2015.

PEOPLE was unable to reach the three defendants or a representative for the home Thursday.