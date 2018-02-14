Shots Fired Outside NSA Headquarters; at Least One Injured and Suspect in Custody: Reports

A suspect is in custody after shots were reportedly fired Wednesday morning outside the headquarters of the National Security Agency in Fort Meade, Maryland, leaving at least one person injured, according to multiple reports.

“NSA police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA’s security vehicle entry gates,” the NSA said in a statement shortly after the incident. “The situation is under control and there’s no ongoing security or safety threat.”

NSA Police and local law enforcement are addressing an incident that took place this morning at one of NSA's secure vehicle entry gates. The situation is under control and there is no ongoing security or safety threat. — NSA/CSS (@NSAGov) February 14, 2018

The incident happened just before 7:30 a.m., NBC Washington reports.

The driver of a black SUV allegedly tried to ram a security gate at the entrance to the NSA’s sprawling campus, the Associated Press reports.

NSA police, the FBI and local law enforcement responded to the incident.

Authorities were seen surrounding a handcuffed man on the ground immediately afterward, CBS News reports.

Aerial footage obtained by NBC Washington appeared to show a black SUV with bullet holes in its windshield that looked to have crashed into a concrete barrier.

Fort Meade garrison spokeswoman Cheryl Phillips confirmed by phone that one person was injured, and the person was taken to the hospital, the LA Times reports.

The White House said in a statement that President Trump had “been briefed on the shooting at Ft. Meade.”

“Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone that has been affected. We will continue to provide updates as they become available,” the statement added.

Authorities are investigating. It is unclear who was shot and why the SUV was at the entrance.

PEOPLE’s calls to the NSA police, NSA and FBI were not immediately returned.