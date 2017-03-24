Memphis Woman Tearfully Proclaims Innocence in Mom’s Killing — After Spending 11 Years Behind Bars

Noura Jackson spent more than 10 years behind bars after she was accused of fatally stabbing her mother dozens of times in 2005, when she was a teenager.

Authorities alleged that she stabbed mom Jennifer Jackson more than 50 times, in the face, chest, hands and elsewhere, before covering her with a blanket, according to reports. The accusations divided her family, with multiple relatives testifying at trial for the prosecution.

But Noura — who was 18 when she said she found her mother’s dead body in their Memphis, Tennessee, home — has maintained her innocence.

In August 2016, she was freed from custody after 11 years after entering an Alford plea to a lesser charge of voluntary manslaughter. (An Alford plea has the effect of a guilty plea, but the defendant does not admit wrongdoing.)

Noura’s original second-degree murder conviction had been tossed on appeal, and she was set for a retrial.

Now she is speaking out about the case on ABC’s 20/20.

In an exclusive clip from the episode, airing Friday night, she tearfully denies any involvement in her mother’s killing.

Asked whether she may have been high at the time and clouded by a “drug haze” — as prosecutors had argued that she killed her mother after a conflict about her partying — Noura is equally emphatic with ABC News’ John Quinones.

“I smoked marijuana that night. We had been drinking, amongst other things,” she tells him in the clip. “But no, I didn’t kill my mother.”

20/20‘s interview with Noura will air Friday (10 p.m. ET) on ABC.