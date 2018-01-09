Serial Killers Who Inspired Haunting Hollywood Portrayals

Albert DeSalvo

In 1968, audiences flocked to movie theaters to see legendary actor Tony Curtis’ portrayal of confessed killer Albert DeSalvo — better known as “The Boston Strangler.” Years earlier, DeSalvo said he assaulted, strangled and killed 13 single women before being hunted down by police. (DeSalvo later retracted that confession and was tried and imprisoned for other crimes.)

Along with Curtis, Henry Fonda also starred in the eponymous '68 film as John Bottomly, the chief detective who obtained DeSalvo’s admission about the killings.

Curtis was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work in The Boston Strangler, helmed by director Richard Fleischer.