Serial Killers Who Inspired Haunting Hollywood Portrayals
The life and crimes of these murderers, including Ted Bundy, Jeffrey Dahmer and Aileen Wuornos, inspired dramatic retellings on the big and small screen
Albert DeSalvo
In 1968, audiences flocked to movie theaters to see legendary actor Tony Curtis’ portrayal of confessed killer Albert DeSalvo — better known as “The Boston Strangler.” Years earlier, DeSalvo said he assaulted, strangled and killed 13 single women before being hunted down by police. (DeSalvo later retracted that confession and was tried and imprisoned for other crimes.)
Along with Curtis, Henry Fonda also starred in the eponymous '68 film as John Bottomly, the chief detective who obtained DeSalvo’s admission about the killings.
Curtis was nominated for a Golden Globe for his work in The Boston Strangler, helmed by director Richard Fleischer.
Ed Gein
Steve Railsback starred in the 2000 film Ed Gein, which recounted the life of the same-named Wisconsin farmer and killer who inspired Silence of the Lambs’ Hannibal Lecter, Psycho and multiple other fictional monsters.
While Gein only confessed to murdering two women, investigators have long believed he had more victims. He was a notorious body-snatcher who dug up at least 40 corpses, using the human skin to make masks. In addition to the 2000 movie, Gein's crimes have been adapted in other films, including 2007's Ed Gein: The Butcher of Plainfield.
Railsback, oddly enough, broke out as an actor 24 years before his turn as Gein, playing Charles Manson in the TV movie Helter Skelter.
Joe Ball
In the 1930s, several women linked to saloon owner Joe Ball vanished from South Texas. That led investigators to his business, where, before they could question him, Ball pulled a gun and killed himself with a bullet through his heart.
Though many of the details remain unclear, It is believed Ball killed as many as 20 women — some of whom he fed to alligators he kept in a manmade pond.
He loosely inspired the 1977 film Eaten Alive, which starred late actor Neville Brand, who also played Al Capone in the TV series The Untouchables.
Henry Lee Lucas
Michael Rooker is now perhaps best known for his role as Yondu in the Guardians of the Galaxy franchise. But in 1986, he first turned heads with his chilling portrayal of Texas convict Henry Lee Lucas in Henry: Portrait of a Serial Killer.
Lucas confessed to 600 unsolved murders and claimed to have killed thousands, but authorities were only able to link him to as many as 10 slayings and Lucas' prolific admissions of guilt (later retracted) have come under scrutiny by experts. Several of his victims still remain unidentified.
Ted Bundy
Years before his longrunning role on NCIS, Mark Harmon was seen on television screens across America in 1986 as serial killer Ted Bundy, who confessed to 30 homicides committed between 1974 and 1978.
NBC aired the two-part series The Deliberate Stranger that May, and Harmon was praised for his work.
Bundy, who was put to death in 1989, apparently had no interest in seeing the made-for-TV movie, based on the book Bundy: The Deliberate Stranger, written by Seattle Times reporter Richard W. Larsen.
Robert Christian Hansen
Robert Christian Hansen, who died in 2014 from lingering health issues, abducted, raped, and killed at least 17 women, hunting them down in the woods of Anchorage, Alaska. The killings happened between 1971 and 1983, and Hansen received a 461-year prison sentence following his conviction in late 1983.
Jon Cusack portrayed the mass killer in 2013’s The Frozen Ground opposite Nicholas Cage as the state trooper working to track him down.
Jeffrey Dahmer
Jeremy Renner got his big break as one of America’s most infamous serial murderers: Jeffrey Dahmer.
The 2002 film Dahmer takes a haunting look at the life of the “Milwaukee Cannibal,” who raped, murdered and dismembered 17 young men and boys between 1978 and 1991, when he was finally captured.
Dahmer, who would die less than three years into his life sentence, also confessed to consuming parts of his victims’ bodies.
Aileen Wuornos
In 2004, Charlize Theron won an Oscar for her portrayal of Aileen Wuornos, the Florida serial killer responsible for the deaths of at least seven men.
Theron is almost unrecognizable in Monster, shaving her eyebrows to play the 46-year-old murderer. Wuornos long maintained the killings were committed in self-defense, but she was still convicted by a jury and sentenced to death.
In 2002, a year before her story would be told on the big screen, she received a lethal injection.
